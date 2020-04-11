PORT CHARLOTTE
John Adams
John Adams, 96, of Port Charlotte passed away March 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Carmen (Llora) Adams for 72 years.
John was born in Philadelphia on March 9, 1924 to the late John Adams and Caroline (Ceschan) Adams. As a boy he survived typhoid fever which claimed the life of his older sister Mary. John was pre-deceased by his younger sister Caroline Keefe.
A WWII veteran, John served in the Army Air Force as a radar mechanic stationed in England. His unit was part of the OSS the precursor to the CIA. He was especially proud of his service.
John and Carmen settled in Jarrettown Pennsylvania, where they lived for over 20 years before moving to Florida.
In addition to his wife Carmen, John is survived by children Linda Adams, Sandra (Terry) Leach, Steve (Cathy) Adams and Patty (Mark) Smith. He will also be missed by grandchildren Daniel (Julia) Morse, Jennifer (Sean) Brennan, his four great-grandchildren Daniel, Bridget, Robert and Evelyn, as well as multiple nephews, nieces and extended family and friends.
Due to COVID-19, the service and burial will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made in John’s name to the American Legion at www.legion.org or Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org.
Barbara Wechsler Fleming
Barbara Wechsler Fleming, 65, of Port Charlotte, Florida, and previously Hartford, Connecticut, died peacefully in her home on Monday, April 6, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with illness.
Born October 27, 1954 in Hartford, she was eldest daughter of Senator Alfred Francis and Marjorie Cartier Wechsler. Barbara attended Noah Webster Elementary School, Northwest Catholic, Miss Porter’s, and Pine Manor College.
Barbara was a devoted mother, wife, grandmother, and friend who delighted in bringing joy to others through her incredible thoughtfulness. This often took the form of kind and funny notes, unique gifts, and celebrating milestones and holidays of all sizes with family, friends, and neighbors. Barbara’s deep kindness and generosity led many of her children’s friends to fondly regard her as a second mother, for which she was affectionately dubbed “Mrs. Mom.” Barbara was also an avid lover of animals who rescued dozens of furry friends throughout her life.
She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Bill Fleming and her five children: Whitney Stewart, Bradford Stewart and his wife Hon. Jem Sponzo, Lindsay Bertelotti and her husband Justin, Kaytee Stewart, and Treb Stewart and his wife Stephanie; granddaughters, Alexandra Bertellotti and Maeve Stewart; her stepdaughters: Megan Fleming-Watson and her husband Steve, Brooke Lovas and her husband Chris, Heather Warner and her husband Nick, and six step-grandchildren; her sister Sue Spear and her husband Charles; sister-in-law Nancy Fleming and brother-in-law Lew Fleming; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She is predeceased by her beloved parents, and her two brothers, John Wechsler and William Wechsler, and her sister-in-law Candace Fleming.
A celebration of life will be planned for the future when the many people who loved her can gather together. Details will be announced when available. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that you make donations to your local humane society in honor of Barbara’s life-long love of animals.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com.
Susan Frances Winters Rhodes
Susan Frances Winters Rhodes, 65, was born November 11, 1954, in Topeka, Kansas, and she died March 31, 2020, in Punta Gorda, Florida. She passed away after a long illness at the waterfront home, where she and her husband had lived for 27 years.
Susan was a director of materials management who used both compassion and business sense to support the health care needs of communities in Kansas, Missouri and Florida. She fondly remembered her years growing up in the Rocky Mountains when her father worked for Woolworth’s. She enjoyed racing stock cars in the Kansas City area and she later became a NASCAR official. Her dogs were a joy to her life.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Lee Winters and Blanche Maxine (Thompson) Winters, most recently of Port Charlotte, Florida.
She is survived by her husband, Ricky Lee Rhodes; her son, Dustin Owen Roberts; stepchildren, Brandy Rhodes (husband Greg Heard) of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and Aaron Rhodes (wife Michelle), and their sons Aidan and Maddox, residents of Kansas City, Missouri.
A Celebration of Life for Susan will be scheduled at a later time. The family wants to extend deep appreciation to TideWell Hospice. They were angels in a time of great need.
In honor of Susan’s life, charitable contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
Michael (Mike) J. Shopa
It is with great sadness that the family of Michael (Mike) J. Shopa, 99, of Port Charlotte, Florida, announce his passing on March 10, 2020, at South Port Square following a brief illness.
Mike, one of seven children, was born on Oct. 4, 1920, and raised in Peckville, Pennsylvania, by Dmetri and Anastasia Shopa. After graduating as salutatorian of his high school class, Mike joined the Army Air Corp and was stationed on Guam after WWII. While on R&R in Hawaii he met his future wife, Kathleen (Kathie) Shields, a dietician working in Honolulu.
Mike and Kathie spent the first 20 years of their life together in the Air Force, raising their six children in Ohio, Japan, Colorado and Minnesota. Mike was a Management Analyst in Strategic Air Command (SAC). While stationed in Duluth, Minnesota, Mike retired from the Air Force as a Lieutenant Colonel and joined Civil Service. He also worked with the Duluth AFB Credit Union and was very proud of the work he did developing their computer systems.
Mike and Kathie retired to Port Charlotte, Florida, in 1976 and began the next rich chapter of their lives. They became members of St. Charles Borromeo Parish where Mike enjoyed singing in the choir. Mike also loved to golf and bowl, and in 1980 he bought Charlotte Treasure Lanes Bowling Center. Mike used his business skills running Charlotte Treasure Lanes for the next 25 years until he retired at the age of 85. He bowled on various leagues up until two years ago and always loved interacting with other bowlers. Charlotte Treasure Lanes is currently run by his son, Dan Shopa, and Dan’s wife, Robin Mercurio Shopa.
Mike’s children will always remember him for the fishing outings he took them on as children, the stories of his youth as a fruit and vegetable seller from the back of a pickup, and his love of a good bargain. He drove up and down Tamiami Trail for over 40 years in search of just the right piece of fruit, at just the right price.
He was preceded in death by Kathie, his wife of 69 years, in 2017. He was also preceded in death by all of his siblings, most recently his youngest brother, Peter Shopa, of Port Charlotte, Florida, in 2019. He is survived by his six children: Stephanie Shopa (Mann Hawks) of Denver, Colorado, Michael Shopa (Kathy Horn Shopa) of Kalispell, Montana, Jennifer Shopa of Port Charlotte, Florida, John Shopa of Port Charlotte, Florida, Melanie McMurray (Ulises Pedrique) of Venice, Florida, and Daniel Shopa (Robin Mercurio Shopa), of Port Charlotte, Florida. Mike is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, a small service was held for family members on March 13, 2020. Mike received a military funeral including a rifle salute and the playing of Taps, performed by members of MacDill Air Force Base. The ceremony was a great tribute to a man who truly loved his country, and his family.
Anna Marie Vuolo
Anna Marie Vuolo gained her wings on March 23, 2020, one day after the passing of her daughter, Victoria Hogan.
Ann was born in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 21, 1934. to George and Lillian Nash. Anna was married to Anthony J. Vuolo Sr., on March 6, 1954. The two honeymooned in Key West, Florida, and in 1972, they moved their family down to Port Charlotte from Smithtown, Long Island, New York.
Anna worked as a switchboard operator in her younger years, belonged to The Catholic Daughters, showed her loyalty to her political party by working at her local voting agency, and was an Avon lady for 43 years. Ann and Tony operated the restaurant at Port Charlotte Bowlerama for several years in 1980s, she worked the front desk for over a decade, and was league secretary for numerous leagues over her 30 years as a bowler there.
Ann loved working with children and dedicated much of her life to doing so. Ann offered her time to help out at St. Patrick’s School, was very involved with both Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, and volunteered her time weekly at Port Charlotte Bowlerama for three decades running the youth bowling programs. Ann loved bowling, traveling, but most of all, she loved spending time with her very large lrish-Italian family.
Ann is survived by her daughters, Debbie Bedell (Mike Chomicki) of Southport, N.C., Donna Vuolo (Bob Medlar); sons, Anthony J. Vuolo, Jr., Vincent Vuolo (Dawn), Nicholas Vuolo and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren & two great-great grandchildren.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony; granddaughter, Jessica; and daughter, Victoria.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
PUNTA GORDA
Vivian M. Charette
Vivian M. Charette, 88, of Punta Gorda, Fla. passed away on April 1, 2020.
Arrangements are by National Cremation Society.
Clara Maden Watson
Clara Maden Watson, 87, died on March 26, 2020, after battling lung cancer. She’s now busy sharing messages — or playing bridge — with her mother, Clara Blevins Maden; her husband of 42 years, Lt. Col. Jake G. Watson; and her brother-in-law, Navy Capt. Norman C. Imler.
Born in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, graduated from Science Hill High School, Johnson City, Tennessee, graduated from Judson College in Alabama, married to a USAF pilot from Alabama, Clara was tenacious, funny, and genteel — not the average Southern Belle. She was also a caring mother and a dedicated Air Force wife who supported her husband and his career. A resident of Punta Gorda, Fla., for many years, Clara loved being a twin sister, drinking margaritas anytime anywhere, and, most of all, spoiling her grandsons.
She was preceded in death by her father, John M. Maden Sr. She is survived by her beloved twin, Ann Maden Imler, of Richmond, Virginia, and her brother, John M. Maden II (Gwen) of Johnson City, Tennessee; her three forbearing and loving children, Noelle Watson (David Wojahn) of Richmond, Virginia, Russell Watson (Angela Walker Watson) of Big Pine Island, Florida, and Lori Watson, of Richmond, Virginia; her adored twin grandsons, Luke and Jake Wojahn; as well as many nieces and nephews; and her faithful dog, Sugarfoot V.
The family wants to express its gratitude to the staff of Lakewood Manor for their exceptional care. Also, they wish to thank Hospice of Virginia for their many months of generous support. Because of the unusual restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial celebration for Clara and burial with her husband in Florida National Cemetery will be held at a later date.
ENGLEWOOD
Gerry O’Shaughnessy
Gerry O’Shaughnessy, 66, of Rotonda West, Fla., passed away quietly on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at his Charlotte County residence with his loving wife by his side.
Born on August 17, 1953 in Poplar, London, England, to the late Patrick and Bridget O’Shaughnessy, he had served in Her Majesty’s Armed forces. Gerry spent most of his working life as a detective with Scotland Yard. He was a dearly loved husband, father, grand dad and friend to all who knew him. A warm wise and witty man, with a great big heart of the kind that is rarely seen. He left to go fishing with the fishing gods in the blue lagoon in the sky.
He is pre-deceased by a brother, David.
Survivors include his devoted wife of 26 years, Ann; son, Lee Harper; granddaughter, Tayla-Jade Harper; sister, Heather (Bill) Hellier; a dear friend who he loved like a brother, Rick (Lori) Westman; also, dear friends Keith, Samantha and Cindy – his fishing buddy.
There will be a celebration of Gerry’s life when this world-wide situation ends.
Special thanks and love to friends and colleagues at Englewood Community Hospital for the professional, heartwarming attention and care during this time.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.