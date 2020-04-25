Port Charlotte
Leonard Brauchle
Leonard Brauchle, 74, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
He was born on October 10, 1945, in Queens, New York, to the late Frank and Priscilla (Smith) Brauchle.
Leonard was a U.S. Air Force Veteran who served during the Vietnam War as an airplane mechanic for the F4 Phantom jets. He spent his career as an auto mechanic, even while he worked for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, he continued to help friends and family with their car repair needs.
He is survived by his wife, Lola Charlene Brauchle; two children from a previous marriage, daughter, Linda Cignarale of Port Charlotte, Florida, son, Leonard P. Brauchle of Sarasota, Floirda, step-son, Charles Mendler of Orlando, Florida, and step-son Zachary (Audrey) Langford of Decatur, Alabama; grandson, Xander Cignarale of Port Charlotte, Florida, and a step-granddaughter, Lola Langford.
Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, a memorial service will be scheduled at the Sarasota National Cemetery once the restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Leonard Brauchle may be donated to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365.
Martha J. Hojnacki
March 27, 1940 – April 12, 2020
On April 12, 2020, at 6 a.m., heaven was sent an angel. Martha Joan Hojnacki (Nihill), 80, passed away peacefully in hospice after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease in Port Charlotte, Florida, with family at her side.
Martha is reunited with her daughter, Jaclene Hojnacki; a sister, MaryLou Bruhn; her brother, John “Jack” Nihill; and her parents, John Sr. and Mary Nihill.
Martha was born on March 27, 1940, moving from Chicago to McHenry during late childhood. She was a graduate of McHenry East High School, class of 1958, and worked for McHenry State Bank, later First Midwest Bank, for 39 years. She was a dedicated wife, loving mother and proud grandmother (Nana), spending the majority of her time caring for her family. She was kind and self-less, beautiful inside and out. Martha was known for her witty sense of humor and resilience. She survived breast cancer, the loss of her daughter Jaclene, and gallantly fought Alzheimer’s disease for many years.
The past several years, she and her husband were fortunate to become “snowbirds,” living in Lake Suzy, Florida, during the colder months and McHenry, Illinois, during the warmer months. She enjoyed traveling, cruises, and spending time with family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Donald Hojnacki; her devoted children, Dale Hojnacki and Jennifer (Thomas) Beyer; her wonderful grandchildren, Hannah and Noah Beyer; her sisters, Nancy Andrle and Margaret Lies; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She will be missed by many, but never forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund (cureALZ.org).
A public memorial service will be held on a future date in McHenry, Illinois.
Punta Gorda
Marilyn Gregory
Marilyn (nee Gabor) Gregory, 64, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away April 20, 2020. She was born Aug. 8, 1955, to Edward H. and Anita (nee Ford) Gabor in Madison, Ohio.
She attended Madison High School and graduated from Lake Erie College. Marilyn married Joe L. Gregory on October 3, 1992, in Madison. She had resided in Punta Gorda with her husband since 1997. Marilyn was employed by the Perfection Corporation, Things Remembered, Marriott Management Services and the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida where she served as Health and Wellness Coordinator. She volunteered as a SHIP SHINE Medicare Advocate and served on the Board of Directors for the Senior Friendship Centers. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Punta Gorda.
She is survived by her husband, Joe; her mother, Anita Gabor; brothers, Terry (Fran) Gabor and David (Tammy) Gabor; many nieces and nephews, as well as extended family, Kelly, Doak, Kayla and Stephanie Pfaff and Scott and Kristin Gregory.
At her request, there will be no services. Donations in memory of Marilyn may be made to a charity of your choice. Internment will take place at the Madison Memorial Cemetery in Madison, Ohio, at a later date.

Anne T. St. George
Anne T. (McCabe) St. George, 100, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully in her home with family at her side on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Anne was born on Nov. 21, 1919, to Charles M. and Helen (Tighe) McCabe of Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Anne was the devoted wife of the late Leslie F. St. George; and the beloved mother, of Robert L. St. George of Hermosa Beach, California, Anne St. George (Michael Wigglesworth) of Punta Gorda, Florida, Leslie P. (Cindy) St. George of Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts, Mary Ellen St. George (and her late husband Stephen F. Pickul, Jr.) of Centerville, Massachusetts, and Jean Marie St. George (Robert Kellogg) of Cotuit, Massachusetts. She was predeceased by her son William C. E. St. George. Anne was beloved by her seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her extended family and many, many friends.
Anne was a 1937 graduate of Cambridge High and Latin School. She lived her life as a devout Catholic with a firm belief in God. Anne “lived” her faith each day as evidenced by the kindness and generosity she presented to those close to her as well as to strangers. Her family was the joy of her life. The legacy of her wit, humor, charitable spirit, love of nature, passion for music and lifelong devotion to the Boston Red Sox will live on through them.
In her memory, Anne requested that we love one another. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment: Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, Massachusetts.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Maryknoll Sisters of St. Dominic, P.O. Box 310, Maryknoll, N.Y. 10545. www.MaryknollSisters.org
Englewood
John T. Buckman
John T. Buckman, 73 of Englewood, Florida, died April 21, 2020, at Englewood Community Hospital.
Lemon Bay Funeral Home & Cremation Service is in charge of cremation arrangements.
Eleanore Louise Lempke
Eleanore Louise Lempke, 94, of Englewood, Florida, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Inglenook Home for Ladies.
Born on May 27, 1925, in Bloomington, Minnesota, to the late Eugene and Julia Kornder Layman.
A loving wife, mother and homemaker for her family, she was an avid golfer and attended the Englewood United Methodist Church.
She is pre-deceased by her husband, David; and a son, James.
Survivors include two children: Katherine Swart of Cranston, Rhode Island, and David Lempke of Lakeville, Minnesota; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Inurnment will be in the family plot in Bloomington Cemetery, Minnesota.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com.
Marc N. Vadenais
Marc N. Vadenais passed away at home in Englewood, Florida, on April 6, 2020, at the age of 70, after living with ALS (better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) for the past six-plus years. His light shined bright even through the harsh realities of this disease, and he lived every day with dignity, grace and courage.
Marc was born on Aug. 7, 1949, in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, to Normand and Suzanne (Guerin) Vadenais. He graduated from Mount St. Charles Academy and Providence College, class of 1971, with a degree in Business Administration. He spent many happy years living in North Smithfield, Rhode Island, moving to Peterborough, New Hampshire, in 2004, and his last six years as a Floridian.
Marc was an avid outdoorsman, spending summers of his youth on the family farm in Canada and in scouting, where he became an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed being outdoors all seasons of the year with his beloved dogs. His true passions were hiking, snowshoeing with his dogs, bass fishing, and driving and tinkering with his MG. Marc spent many years employed in sales with the A.T. Cross Company in Lincoln, Rhode Island. He also spent time in the Providence Chamber of Commerce as the Membership Director. Marc’s other passion was timber-framing and construction which he practiced in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. He lovingly built and restored numerous barns, homes, and other structures across New England, and passed his love of working with his hands on to his sons.
Marc was fortunate and grateful to spend the last years of his life in his home with family, visiting friends, wonderful caregivers, and the compassionate and competent care of his team from Tidewell Hospice and the ALS Society.
Marc is survived by his daughter, Heather Vadenais Langley of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, and her daughter Haleigh Guilbert, who is a student at Florida State University; son, Matthew and wife, Katie, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, and their daughters Rowan and Quinnlyn ; son, James of North Smithfield, Rhode Island. Marc is also survived by two sisters; Michelle Vadenais, of Manchester, Connecticut, and Andree Jacobson of Morristown, New Jersey, as well as his first wife and mother of his children, Carol Provencal Bercaw, and his second wife, Laura Pate. He also leaves behind a wide, loving network of extended family and friends, as he had very special and engaging way with people and never met a stranger.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, honorary donations can be made via TidewellHospice.org.
