Charlotte
Rose-Marie Hermann
Rose-Marie Hermann, 89, of Cincinnati passed away on March 26, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living, Kenwood.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years Robert Hermann. She is survived by her son, Bob, her sister, Anita, and many nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Covington, Ky., she lived in Cincinnati, Ohio plus the last 30 years in Punta Gorda, Fla. She will be buried next to her husband at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
To leave online condolences please visit faresjradel.com.
Paul Gerald Marshall
Paul Gerald Marshall, 70, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Port Charlotte.
Paul was born on Dec. 13, 1949 in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to the late Gerald Paul and Margaret (Gaydos) Marshall. Paul, a Tax Accountant, served many tax clients through the years from his business, Tax Marshalls Inc., located in Port Charlotte.
He is survived by his wife of more than 48 years, Kathleen “Kathy” Gorman Marshall, son Phillip “Phil” Gerald Marshall of Tampa, Fla., and daughter Edie Margaret Marshall of North Port, Fla.; one brother, James P. Marshall of Del., and numerous extended family members and friends.
A planned service celebrating Paul’s life for Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home in Port Charlotte, has been postponed in compliance with government guidelines to help protect our community. Services for Paul will be rescheduled when permitted and announced at a later date.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Homes, Port Charlotte Chapel.
Frederick Van Fluke
Frederick Van Fluke was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on March 19, 1937, and passed away unexpectedly in Port Charlotte, Fla., on March 26, 2020.
He served his country in the U.S. Navy for four years and then as an air traffic controller with the F.A.A in Albuquerque, N.M. He retired in 1990 and relocated to Port Charlotte.
He was predeceased by his wife, Frances, in 2006. He is survived by his daughters, Denise, Heather and Michelle and their families; by his partner Joyce; and by many friends in New Mexico and Florida.
Fred was a stand-up guy and a wonderful father, but he was very thrifty. He would hate that we are spending money on this obituary. He is well-loved and will be truly missed by many.
Englewood
Cheryl “Cheri” De Pree Nibouar Strychowski
Cheryl “Cheri” De Pree Nibouar Strychowski of Englewood, (Manasota Key) Fla., formerly of Doylestown, Pa., sadly passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, under the loving care of lnglenook Assisted Living Residence for Ladies. Additionally, she was also under the care of Tidewell Hospice.
Cheri was 72 years old. Cheri was born in Abington Hospital, in Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Peter and Elaine De Pree. Cheri graduated from William Tennant High School in her home town of Warminster, Pa. Her undergraduate degree in biology was earned at Lycoming College, Williamstown, Pa. and her Master’s Degree in Science Education from Temple University, in Philadelphia, Pa.. Her professional career was dedicated to teaching children in middle school, junior high and high school. Cheri taught for 35 years. She taught science at Log College and Biology at William Tennant High School in the Centennial School District. The last 25 years was at the Council Rock School District in assigned various sciences and advanced biology at Newtown Middle/Jr. High School.
Upon her retirement, Cheri and Ed became snowbirds and in 2009 moved to Manasota Key full time. The love of sciences never left her and a whole new world of beach, tropical plants, birds, dolphins and manatees opened to her. She would spend hours in a kayak on the waters of Lemon Bay exploring the shallows and the life that lives there. Her interest in learning never left until dementia began to cloud her memories.
Cheri’s loving, mild but stern when needed, approach to raising her sons and husband resulted in a beautiful family relationship of successful mothering and a happy marriage. She is now at peace and with the angels.
Cheri is survived by her loving husband of 39 years: Edward S. Strychowski; and two children: Daniel (Heidi) Nibouar of Portland, Oregon who was born during her first marriage to Donald Nibouar. The blessing of a second son, Edward P. (Emily) Strychowski of Portland, Oregon was joyfully welcomed into the world during her marriage to Ed. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Bowman and Marguerite Nibouar and Maxwell Strychowski; and two brothers: Peter De Pree and Geoffrey De Pree both of Pennsylvania.
A celebration of Cheri’s life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Inglenook Assisted Living Residence for Ladies, 280 Pine St., Englewood, FL 34223 in memory of Cheri Strychowski.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com.
Louis M. Long, Jr.
Louis M. Long, Jr. passed away on March 12, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Lou was born on Sept. 21, 1939 in Montclair, N.J.
Lou, a graduate of Bloomfield College and Seton Hall University, began his career as a coach and history teacher in Maryland. His family relocated to Charlotte County in 1981 where he became a school administrator. His most notable achievement was opening Murdock Middle School, which later became a recipient of the National Blue-Ribbon award. Lou and Judy later relocated to Savannah, Ga., in 1998 where he won the coveted Crystal Apple award for outstanding leadership as an associate superintendent of elementary education for 30 schools. After his retirement, they returned to Englewood in 2009, where he became adjunct professor at USF for elementary education. Lou’s life actions demonstrated a commitment and dedication for children’s success and personal well-being and professional development for educators.
Lou loved serving his church and community. His greatest love and comfort were to serve his church, the Community Presbyterian Church in Englewood, where he served as an Elder and on many committees.
He was a past president of the Placida Rotary, where he also achieved the distinction of being named a Paul Harris fellow. Helping others was Lou’s passion. In 2009 and 2010, Lou served as Event Chair for the ACS Relay for Life. After his personal cancer diagnosis in 2010, Lou became the co-founder of the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization designed to support members of the local community affected by cancer. His most recent community involvement was being a proud member of the Vote Yes for Success Referendum Steering Committee for Charlotte County Public Schools, which successfully passed in 2019.
Lou loved all college sports (especially being an avid fan of Florida Gators football), fishing, gardening and politics, but most of all he loved his family. We will all miss his great smile, big hugs, optimism and enthusiasm for life. Our hearts are broken.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Judith Long; their blended family; Robin Magac (Gregory), Tracey Beeker, Louis M. Long III (Tricia), Kyle Long (Jana), J.C. Wells (Lori), Erin Cobb, Jay Wells (Cami), Craig Wells (Melissa), and a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren in addition to his brother, Harry Long; sister, Ruth Ann Gray and former wife, Gay Long. He was predeceased by his first infant son, Louis Michael Long III, and parents Louis M. Long, Sr. and Ruth E. Long.
In lieu of flower contributions, we respectfully request donations to the Community Presbyterian Church located at 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood, FL 34223 or the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation, located at P.O. Box 318, Englewood, FL 34295-0318.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a future time.
