CHARLOTTE
George M. DeMicco
George M. DeMicco, 71, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Mohegan Lake, New York, died Aug. 25, 2020. He was born on Sept. 30, 1948, in the Bronx to Louise LePere and George J. DeMicco. He graduated from Iona College and was employed by I.B.M.
He enjoyed swimming, baseball, especially the N.Y. Yankees, and spending time with his family. George is survived by his wife, Janice; and two sons, Jason and Adam. He will be greatly missed.
VENICE
Eric D. Geistert Sr.
Eric D. Geistert Sr., 82, of Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Eric was born July 7, 1938, in West Berlin, Germany, where he met his loving wife Christel. They later married and set off to achieve the American Dream. He moved his family to New Jersey, became an American citizen and soon set off to Vietnam for a tour of duty. In 1972, he and his family moved to Venice, Florida, where he opened his own painting company, Eric’s Painting & Decorating, working with and for many of the “GREATS” in the Venice community most who would say he is a piece of this community and he will be missed dearly.
Eric was a life member of the Venice Yacht Club, American Legion 159, VFW 8118, the Masons and the Sahib Shriners. He was a giver at heart, donating to hundreds of charities throughout his life. He loved dancing with his wife Christel, spending time with his many friends, working and growing his business with his two boys, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Christel Geistert; son, Eric Geistert, Jr. (Kerri Paine); son, Michael Geistert (Colleen); his extended family in Germany and all his dear friends in the community. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Sarasota National Cemetery, and A Celebration of Life will be held between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the Venice Community Center. Due to COVID-19, masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sahib Shriners, 600 N. Beneva Road, Sarasota, FL 34232. 941-366-4449
Arrangements made by Toale Brothers Ewing Funeral Home and Farley Funeral home both of Venice.
