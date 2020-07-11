CHARLOTTE
Mary “Beth” Echternach
Mary “Beth” Echternach, 68, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Englewood Health and Rehabilitation Center in Englewood, Florida, under Hospice care, due to complications of Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, which she battled for many years.
Mary “Beth” was born on Dec. 7, 1951, in Strasburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Edward D. and Mary L. Garbrick. Mary “Beth” retired from the Credit Bureau of Lancaster County in Pennsylvania, and was a 50-year member of the First Presbyterian Church in Strasburg. Before moving to Florida, she enjoyed going to her Beach House in Lewes, Delaware, and had quite a collection of Lighthouses. She enjoyed playing cards and games with her friends from Pelican Harbor in Punta Gorda.
Mary “Beth” is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Harry F. Echternach of Punta Gorda; two sons, Jason (Elizabeth) Echternach of Lancaster, and Samuel (Nadine) Echternach of Strasburg; three grandchildren, Ashley, Daniel and Carter; longtime caring and loving friend, Finda Bashore of Punta Gorda, and many other family members and friends.
A service celebrating Mary “Beth’s” life will be held at a date and location to be determined later.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Mary “Beth’s” name to support Tuberous Sclerosis research. Please make checks payable to the University of Maryland Baltimore Foundation, and in the memo-line, please include the donation is “In Memory of Mary Echternach.” The donations will support the Tuberous Sclerosis Center of Maryland headed by Dr. Peter Crino. Checks can be mailed to the following address: University of Maryland, Baltimore, Office of Philanthropy Operations, 220 N. Arch Street, 13th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Punta Gorda Chapel.
Howard Hutchins
He never started a charitable foundation, went to church regularly or owned a tuxedo, but Howard Hutchins passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020, leaving behind his lasting legacy that will live on through his children and grandchildren.
Howard taught them the value of pursuing the American dream through honest work and the importance of family. Howard lived his legacy from an early age working from the time he was 9 years old at a grocery store, paying rent to his parents from the time he was 14, and working multiple jobs to make ends meet. Howard served in the Army where he met his wife, Dixie, while stationed at Fort Sill in Oklahoma. Howard then excelled in his career as a regional Tool and Dye sales representative for more than 30 years where his work ethic and traveling the country fostered a love for this land of opportunity. He taught his children to pursue their dreams by packing up a wife, four children and a Collie and moving to Freeport, Grand Bahama Island, during the early ’70s to pursue a successful career in real estate. Howard instilled those lessons learned returning home where he built five custom luxury homes for himself as a general contractor in Knoxville, Tenn., and Punta Gorda Isles in Florida. He never met a stranger and although he and his bride, Dixie of 67 years, moved many times in their lives, they always made time to be the neighborhood ultimate entertainers, and made close friends that they maintained all their lives. Howard had a truly genuine love of this country and our troops. Howard’s keen mind ensured you always wanted him on your Trivia team. Howard had a vast knowledge of history, geography, U.S. politics, music and baseball.
He was loved and will be missed by his loving wife, Dixie; four children, Jeff Hutchins (late wife Judy and fiancé Eileen), Shelley D’Arcy (Kevin), Kim Brannon (Todd), and Ami Kase (Mark). And his grandchildren, Jason and Kristen Hutchins, Rachel and Chase Brannon, Alex and Baxter Kase- Fiona, Meggy, and Conor D’Arcy; and his grandnephews the late Travis Brannon and Colin Brannon.
Howard’s loving wife, Dixie was his full-time caregiver over the past few years and the family was blessed that they could be together at the very end, holding hands and listening to “If” – by the music group Bread.
Arrangements by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, www.williamsonmemorial.com.
Barbara Jean Johnson
Barbara Jean (Betts, Welch) Johnson, age 89, most recently of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020.
While always enlightening others to truly appreciate the simplest pleasures of life, she was an easy-going person who took the greatest joy in seeing the happiness of others around her, especially if it involved a Cape Cod beach. With a soul connected to the sea, she truly believed saltwater could cure anything. Born a New Englander, she was a loyal fan of both the Red Sox and the Patriots. She proudly rode through the ups and downs of life and, in her own, unique way, freely shared her wisdom to any needful ear. She somehow knew how to create calm out of chaos. She took great pride in her loving family and shined when sharing stories of their experiences, whatever they may be. Her kind, friendly, spiritual and loving ways have surely made her welcome in heaven.
Born on Nov. 27, 1930, in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Russell and Lillian (Jakubajtis) Betts and sister to Audrey (Betts) Cokonis.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Johnson; six children, David Welch and his wife Patricia of Ballwin, Missouri, Stephen Welch and his wife Donna of Attleboro, Massachusetts, William Welch and his wife Haesoon of Austin, Texas, Richard Welch and his wife Carol of Hauppauge, New York, Sheriann Scuzzarella and her husband Mark of Franklin, Massachusetts, and Carlton Welch and his wife Lisa of Mt. Sinai, New York; three step-children, Lynda Homer of Haverhill, Massachusetts, Mark Johnson and his wife Patricia of Holden, Massachusetts, and Cyndy Curley and her husband Paul of Sterling, Massachusetts; 14 grandchildren; and multiple great-grandchildren.
Her family wishes to thank the staff at both Solaris HealthCare and Tidewell Hospice/Venice Hospice House for their attentive and compassionate care.
A private memorial service will be held by her family at a later date.
Ralph Lincoln Jordan
Ralph L. Jordan, born in Greene, Maine, on Feb.12, 1932, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Winter Haven, Florida.
He was the son of Herbert Ray and Marion Isabelle (Moore) Jordan.
Honorably discharged U.S. Army 1953. Active in civic, service and political affairs in Enfield, Connecticut; Cortland, Ithaca, New York; and Port Charlotte, Florida.
Ralph is survived by his spouse, Rose Kagiyama Jordan of Japan; sons, Kenji Jordan of Bloomfield, Connecticut, and Gene A. Jordan of Lakeland, Florida; daughters, Alis D. Jordan, Winter Haven, and Christine K. Jordan of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; brothers: Romeo N. Jordan, of Buckfield, Maine, Laurien H. Jordan, of Turner, Maine, Roger E. Jordan, New Port Richey, and Armand R. Jordan, Oxford, Maine.
Ralph was active in Jordan Family genealogy as A Founding Father of The Family Jordan; Founder and Incorporator of The Reverend Robert & Sarah (Winter) Jordan Scholarship Foundation, serving as its Secretary and Treasurer.
The Family requests scholarship memorials in lieu of flowers be sent to The Rev. Robert & Sarah (Winter) Jordan Foundation, Inc. A graveside burial is scheduled for a later date at Valley Cemetery in Greene, Maine.
James Douglas Pifer
James Douglas Pifer, passed away at the age of 57, on March 16, 2020, after a long battle with diabetes and heart troubles.
He was known for his infectious smile, loud vocals, and his love for his family and pets. Our family looks forward to bringing everyone together to finally say goodbye to our father, brother, son, uncle, and longtime Punta Gorda local.
We welcome everyone to join us at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the New Day Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte, Fla. 33954 for a memorial service.
We will be having a celebration afterwards at someone’s house, where we will share memories and laughs in his honor. He always said he wanted a party, so let’s give him one. He will be missed dearly, but we are happy to know that he is at peace and pain free.
Robert “Bob” J. Taylor
Robert “Bob” J. Taylor, age 79, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020, at his home in Punta Gorda, Florida, with family by his side. He was born in Madison, Wisconsin, on April 19, 1941, the son of Audrey and Isabel (Worringer) Taylor.
Bob met Mary Ellen Martinko, of Milwaukee, in Green Lake, Wisconsin, in 1969 and followed her to Aruba, where he proposed. They were married on July 17, 1971, in Wisconsin, and resided in McFarland, Wisconsin, for 30 years before moving to Punta Gorda in 2001.
A graduate of Loras College, he taught high school English in Baraboo and Delevan-Darien, Wisconsin. He then went to work for the Wisconsin Education Association Council in Madison for 28 years, as a field representative and statewide consultant for collective bargaining, later becoming a negotiations and arbitration specialist.
Just like his working life, Bob also spent his retirement years serving others. He was an RSVP driver in Madison, driving older adults to medical appointments and delivering meals. From 2001–2019, he volunteered with the Punta Gorda Police Department working in Records and Traffic Control. Bob was also active with Christ the King Catholic Church in McFarland, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda, The Knights of Columbus, Punta Gorda Elks Club and the Charlotte County Democrats where he served as a State Committeeman and as a DNC Convention Delegate. He was also a member of The Veterans Motor Club of Southwest Florida, where he proudly showed off his 1970 Triumph TR6.
Bob will be remembered as a strong willed yet patient man, a stoic yet caring man, and a simple yet witty man with a dry and wry sense of humor. He got great joy from helping others, respecting all, being a loyal and caring supporter of his children and serving as his wife’s sparing yet loving partner and constant travel companion. He will be loved and remembered all ways and always.
Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen; his children, Robert (Bertha) Taylor of Nashville, Tennessee, and Mary Ellen (Matthew) Braaten of Los Angeles, California; his beloved granddaughter, Lily, who served as his greatest joy during the later years of his life; his brother, Don (Judy) Taylor; and sister, Nancy Taylor, as well as many other family members and friends.
Due to COVID-19, a Mass of Christian burial and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob’s name may be made to: SVDP Sacred Heart Conference (www.svdp-dov.org/sacred-heart/sh_donate), Special Olympics (www.specialolympics.org/get-involved/donate) or the DWC “Betty Gissendanner” Scholarship Program (make checks payable to DWC Scholarship Fund and deliver or mail to: DWC Treasurer, DWC of Charlotte County, 3596 Tamiami Trail, Suite 202, Port Charlotte, FL 33952).
James P. Van Den Berg
James P. Van Den Berg
Aug. 24, 1950
O Captain, My Captain
Husband, brother, friend
July 5, 2020 he reached
His safe harbor.
ENGLEWOOD
Joan Field Griffin
Joan Field Griffin, 80, of Sarasota, Florida, and formerly of Englewood, Florida, died June 19, 2020, in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.
She was born September 14, 1939, in Port Angeles, Washington, and retired to Florida in 1992 with her husband the late Lawrence M. Griffin from Jamestown, New York.
Joan was a registered nurse in surgery at Jamestown General Hospital and Arnot Ogden Memorial Hospital in Elmira, New York. She was a Past Matron of the Order of Eastern Star #648 in Elmira Heights, New York. She was a past president of the Florida Women’s Senior Golf Association. She was also a member of Englewood United Methodist Church and a longtime singer in the choir.
Joan is survived by three children, Deborah Griffin Swan of Auburn Hills, Michigan; Steven (Keli) Griffin of Moorpark, California; Brian Griffin of Cincinnati, Ohio; Sister Toni (Prapon) Vanasupa of Bay City, Michigan; four grandchildren, Nicole (Jeremey) Angiola of Atlanta, Georgia; Megan (Joshua) Weismantel of Overland Park, Kansas; Chase Griffin of Moorpark, California; and Paige Griffin of Moorpark, California.
Memorial donations may be made to either the Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood, FL 34223; or Hospice of Southwest Florida, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238
A memorial service is planned for the fall. You may express condolences to the family at www.dignitymemorial.com.
NORTH PORT
Michael Alexander Panek
Michael Alexander Panek, 86, of North Port, Florida, passed away surrounded by those who loved him on July 3, 2020.
Born in Garfield, New Jersey, to Frank and Caroline Stepien Panek on Feb. 10, 1934. Mike went on to serve his country proudly from 1952 to 1956 during the Korean War in the United States Air Force. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 423 in Oak Ridge, New Jersey, and Veterans of Foreign Wars in Barnegat, New Jersey. Mike lived a fulfilling life in Manahawkin, New Jersey, before relocating down to Florida in 2016.
Mike is survived by his beloved wife Emily Panek of North Port, and their daughter Sue Andrews of North Port. Mike also leaves behind a vast group of family and friends who will miss him dearly.
At this time there will be no public services held. The family ask a donation to be made in Mike’s name to the Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
Arrangements under the care of Farley Funeral Homes in North Port, Fla. Online condolences can be made at www.Farleyfuneralhome.com.
Emil Winton (Win) Sell Jr.
Emil Winton (Win) Sell Jr., was born in Washington, D.C., to Emil Winton Sell Sr. and Frances Mussel White Sell.
Win was a highly decorated sergeant in the U.S. Army Special Forces serving in Vietnam.
He retired as North Port’s Animal Control Officer after 18 years with a passion for both domestic and wildlife.
He is survived by his faithful wife, Cynthia, a sister Virginia (Henry) Barragan, two daughters, Pamela (Glen) Snyder and Donna (Bryan) Schoenrock, and several grandchildren.
Win “fought a good fight, finished his course, and kept the faith.”
A military service honoring Win’s life will be at 11 a.m. July 14, 2020, at Sarasota National Cemetery. Arrangements made by Farley Funeral Home in North Port.
