ENGLEWOOD
Barbara Ann Petersen
Barbara Ann Petersen, of Venice, Florida, and formerly of Englewood, Florida, passed away July 8, 2020.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
ROTONDA WEST
Stephen Peluso
Stephen Peluso, of Rotonda West, Florida, beloved husband of Bettina (Rogala) Peluso, died on July 7, 2020, after a short, but ferociously fought battle with cancer.
He was born in Putnam, Connecticut, on Aug. 16, 1937, to Nicholas and Louise (Truppa) Peluso, and was a devoted and loving son to them until their passing. He is also predeceased by siblings, Angelina, Evelyn, John and Ester.
Stephen attended Putnam schools and graduated from Putnam High (class of 1955). Many of the close friendships he formed there lasted for the rest of his life. After attending trade school and working as a machinist for a brief time, he decided to enroll at The University of Connecticut. Working full time and taking a full class load, he graduated class of 1963.
He began his career with the state of Connecticut as a administrative trainee and continued for almost 30 years working in administrative capacities in various agencies throughout the state, again forming friendships that would last his lifetime. Along the way he met his wife and they were married in 1979. They each remained the others ”person” until his death.
In the early 1990s, Stephen became a “snowbird.” He finally agreed in 2019 to sell his birthplace in Connecticut (he really was born in the house) and became a full-time Floridian. In Florida, he joined the YMCA and Rotonda Golf Club and between them established a Florida family.
He was a veteran of the Army, serving actively for training and then in the reserves for eight years.
He was a 59-year member of the Putnam Lodge of Elks 574 and 31-year member of the American Legion Post 13 of Putnam.
Stephen had a brilliant mind. He could speak for hours with friends about many subjects and, because of his voracious love of reading, always had the facts to support his positions. He loved his country, the New York Yankees, the UCONN Huskies, golf, travel, gardening, good food, playing trivia and watching old TV shows especially westerns.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his Putnam cousins, two nieces and two nephews, a special “Uncle,” and many, many loving friends who always knew that if you wanted an honest opinion you could ask Steve.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Lemon Bay Funeral Home following Mass Christian Burial at 10 a.m. St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Gulf Pines Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lemon Bay Funeral Home in Englewood, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society or American Legion Post 13, PO Box 123, Putnam, CT 06260.
NORTH PORT
Courtney Lee Corbett
Courtney Lee Corbett, a beloved mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend unexpectedly left this world, at 29, on July 3, 2020. Born in Sarasota, Florida, on July 25, 1990, to Craig and Lisa (Haynes) Corbett, Courtney grew up in North Port where she attended Glenallen Elementary and North Port Middle and High schools.
Courtney, a beautiful woman, was a lover of art and music and deeply passionate about her faith. She was funny, outgoing, vivacious and loved hanging out with her family and many friends. Courtney’s passion for life knew no bounds, she was a free spirit, who lived life to the fullest. We will always remember her infectious smile, piercing blue eyes and stubborn but caring personality. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed.
Courtney was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother and guardian angel, Rose Haynes; and grandfather, James Corbett. She leaves behind her loving children, Joel and Jaylee King; her mother, Lisa Corbett; father, Craig Corbett; brother, Cody Corbett; sister, Carrie Corbett; grandfather, William Haynes; grandmother, Marti Corbett; step-father, Chris Garland; nieces, Ava Corbett and Bella Corbett; aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.
Funeral services will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Farley Funeral Home, 5900 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Internment will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at Venice Memorial Gardens, 1950 Center Road, Venice.
Patricia A. Heins
Patricia A. Heins, passed away on Tuesday July 7, 2020, at her home in North Port, Fla.
She is survived by her sister Geraldine, daughters Cindy Heins, Cherry Mack & son in law Brodie Mack. Also survived by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband George Heins, son George Heins, Jr. and a great-grandchild. Pat will be laid to rest in Leroy, N.Y., with her husband and their son.
Pat left behind a great deal of many loved ones who will miss her greatly but remember her fondly for all her loving, caring and selfless acts she performed in life. Always thinking about others before herself. A mass will be at San Pedros church in North Port to honor her life and time with us on Tuesday July 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. There is also a zoom meeting set up for those who can not attend in person.
Zoom meeting information
Topic: Pat Heins funeral mass
Time: July 14, 2020 @11 a.m. Eastern time
Https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4604889884
Meeting ID: 460 488 9884
Arrangements are under the direction of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. located at 14538 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287. 941-423-9110 www.gendronfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.