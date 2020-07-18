CHARLOTTE
John L. Adams
John L. Adams, 87, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on July 9, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte, Florida. John was born on March 15, 1933, in Moorestown, New Jersey.
John served in the United States Air Force followed by a career working for Adams Marketing Co., a family produce business in Hightstown, New Jersey. In his younger years, he was an active member of the American Red Cross and served as an instructor trainer for all water safety programs.
John was a member of St. Edmund’s Episcopal Church in Arcadia, Florida, and had been very active in Cursillo, playing his trumpet at many services.
He is survived by Ruth Adams, his wife of 61 years; and his children, Wayne Adams (Robin) of Browns Mills, New Jersey, Richard Adams of San Juan Del Sur, Nicaragua, Wendy Laino (Andy) of Jacksonville, Florida; and five grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Those who wish to make a memorial may consider a donation to Tidewell Hospice or Special Olympics Charlotte County.
Donald Alexander Duncan
Donald Alexander Duncan, 88, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at AdventHealth Hospital in Deland, Florida.
Donald was born May 10, 1932, in Jamaica to the late Charles and Evelyn Duncan.
He immigrated to the United States approximately 63 years ago to New York City and moved to Port Charlotte in 1989. He was a retired electrical engineer for the New York City Transit Authority and was a member of St. James Episcopal Church of Port Charlotte.
He is survived by his loving family: two sisters, Margaret Duncan of Daytona Beach, Florida, and Elizabeth Fairweather of Kingston, Jamaica; a brother, Robert Duncan of Birmingham, England; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Private committal services and interment will be held at St. James Episcopal Church Columbarium in Port Charlotte on Friday, July 24, 2020. Memorial services celebrating Donald’s life will be held at the church next year near the anniversary of his death.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Charlotte.
Dr. Linda Carol Harrison-Thie
Dr. Linda Carol Harrison-Thie, 67, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away at her home on June 28, 2020.
She was born in Burlington, Iowa, on October 29, 1952, the daughter of Howard and Marilyn (Rinker) Thie.
Linda grew up through eighth grade outside of Sperry, Iowa. The family moved to Macomb, Illinois, where she completed high school. Linda graduated with a bachelor’s in education from Western Illinois University, Macomb, along with a master’s and received her doctorate in psychology in Chicago. She lived in Portage, Indiana, with her husband, Michael Magdos. They moved to Fort Myers, Florida, and after a time they divorced. She continued to live in Florida including in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte for her lifetime.
Linda was a Buddhist and practiced Dharma. She was a believer in meditation for her spiritual growth and understanding. Linda started her career as a preschool teacher at Montessori after earning her doctorate. Linda’s career as a psychologist provided many years of psychological counselling in private practice to help her patients with healing and understanding.
One of her passions was Scotties. She had several of Scotties through the years with pictures of Scotties, figurines, china, etc. She loved painting and worked with several mediums producing oil and watercolor paintings, jewelry. She worked with clay and used a kiln. Additionally, she loved mermaids, and she had several special art pieces reflecting that interest as well as depicted in her artwork.
Surviving are her sister, Angela (Jim) Painter of Goodfield, Illinois; and brother, Frederick Thie of La Harpe, Illinois; a niece, Lauren (Painter) Spradling of Algonquin, Illinois; and two nephews, Jameson Painter of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Joe Painter of Carbondale, Illinois. Linda’s loving companion of many years, William (Bill) Bott of Punta Gorda, who has been there for support, love and life. He is missing her deeply.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to her Uncle Carl’s memorial fund, through CoxHealth Foundation — Dr. Carl Rinker Memorial. After radiologist Carl Rinker died, his friends, family and colleagues started this fund to help students care for their patients without financial worry: https://www.coxhealthfoundation.com/to-give/donate-now/ You can also mail a donation to: CoxHealth Foundation, PO Box 8131, Springfield, MO 65801.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
Christopher Daniel Nowak
Christopher Daniel Nowak, passed peacefully in the early hours of July 10, 2020, in Naples, Florida, after valiantly fighting primary biliary cholangitis for many years, around the same time of day he rushed into this life on Jan. 23, 1977, in Worcester, Mass.
Chris was a wonderful son, nephew, cousin and friend who brought immeasurable joy and laughter to his loved ones. He will be remembered for his wicked sense of humor, keen intelligence, myriad interests, gentle soul and loving nature. His untimely passing is a tragic loss which will be deeply felt. He will be missed every day.
He is survived by his mother, Margaret Ann Nowak, of Naples; while his father, Edmund John Nowak, Jr., of Spencer, Mass., predeceased him. He leaves his paternal aunt and uncle, Gerri and Paul Weldon, of Venice, Florida; and several paternal cousins, Scott Weldon of Methuen, Massachusetts, and his children, Mackenzie and Hunter; Kristen Knowles of Houston, Texas and her children, Ashley Cunningham and Shane Anderson; Marc Weldon of Manchester, New Hampshire, and his daughter, Alexandra; and Heather Schimikowski of Westborough, Massachsetts, and her children, Greyson, Saylor, Elliana, and Aubrielle; as well as a maternal cousin, Kathleen M. Carmody, of New York, New York, and Naples; and his best friend, Sarah Byrnes, of Naples. He has two daughters, Juliana and Amelia, who currently reside in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Christopher attended The Oxford Academy while growing up in Auburn, Massachusetts, where he lived until he was 15, received his high school diploma from Lecanto High School in Florida, and then graduated from College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, with a bachelor of arts degree in 1999. For much of his professional life, he ran his own financial advisory firm (associated with American Express and Ameriprise Financial) in Rhode Island, and then worked as a consultant for Verizon Communications and several other private businesses. He held a master of science in financial services (MSFS), and was a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC) and a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC).
After watching his maternal aunt, Elizabeth (Bebe), battle what was then known as primary biliary cirrhosis (PBC) and his own struggle with this hereditary rare disease and hopes for a liver transplant, Chris was a passionate advocate for PBC research and organ donation. He was an organ donor himself, leaving his startling blue eyes and ocular tissue to research. Christopher’s family and friends request that you consider registering to be an organ donor in his memory. It’s estimated that one organ donor can save up to eight lives. Please see organdonor.gov for more information and how to register in your state.
There will be a memorial mass for Christopher at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, celebrated at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5130 Rattlesnake Hammock Road, Naples, FL, 34113.
In lieu of flowers, Christopher’s loved ones welcome donations in his memory to the American Liver Foundation (liverfoundation.org) or the Holy Cross Fund (holycross.edu). For online condolences visit www.Fullernaples.com.
Carol Lee (Hugg) Pease
Carol Lee (Hugg) Pease, 81, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Florida, with her loving husband, Stuart, at her bedside.
Carol was loved by all who met her for her bright smile and larger-than-life personality. Her favorite spot was at their camp at Hyde Lake surrounded by her family.
For most of her professional life she worked as an executive secretary, earning Secretary of the Year for her efforts. In retirement, she booked luxury cruises for a cruise line director in Florida.
Carol is survived by her husband, Stuart of Punta Gorda, Florida; sons, Daniel of Massena, New York, and Bill of Orlando, Florida; daughters, Melissa Millan of East Greenbush, New York, Cindy (David) Johnson of Calcium, New York, and Vicki (Gary Baker) Martin of Watertown, New York; as well as 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Nancy (Hugg) Murphy of Venice, Florida. She is predeceased by her sister, Lois (Hugg) Oswald; and her granddaughter, Danielle Pease.
There will be a memorial service at a date and time to be determined by the family.
Lawrence Edmund “Larry” Spieldenner
Lawrence Edmund “Larry” Spieldenner passed away on July 13, 2020, at the age of 78, in Port Charlotte, Florida, where he had been residing for the past 10 years.
He was born on June 16, 1942, in Fremont, Ohio, to Edmund and Margaret (nee Gonya) Spieldenner. Larry was a graduate of St. Wendelin High School in Fostoria, Ohio, before going on to obtain his Realtor’s license. He found his true calling in sales as he built a strong Shaklee organization, which flourished under his leadership, in Toledo, Ohio, where he spent much of his life.
Larry also got to see much of the world. He earned many national and international travel events through Shaklee. He also traveled the United States in order to visit his son’s family and many siblings and to enjoy the sights those trips encompassed. His most memorable trips were to Alaska, Bahamas, Hawaii, London, Paris, Bardstown, Kentucky, and to Oxford, Ohio to visit his son in college. Larry was a great travel companion because he was always willing to do any spontaneous adventure.
Larry was a free spirit with many passions in life. He promised himself to learn a new skill or to get involved in a new hobby every year and he loved to share what he learned with others. He learned how to cane chairs and some of those well-crafted results are still appreciated. He enjoyed photography, as well as making sauerkraut, or the fermented tea, Kombucha, for their health benefits. He learned how to fly airplanes and scuba dive. He enjoyed hunting, snow skiing and boating. He loved to work with tools and construction. He had a passion for gardening and spending time in nature. At one time, he grew orchids and enjoyed showing them and participating in gardening shows. His mango trees bore wonderful fruit and he shared that — and his mango jelly with many. His love for nature led him to tend bees and create the best honey, which his siblings and many others enjoyed.
Larry had an exuberance for socializing, and loved to be an integral part of a gathering. He honed his speaking skills and storytelling ability through Toastmasters. And we all know how much Larry liked to tell stories.
Larry is survived by his former wife, Ursula Newman; their son, Lawrence Jr. and wife Kristin; and grandchildren, Lawson, Katelyn and Luke Spieldenner of Glenview, Illinois; his siblings: Bob (Lien) Spieldenner of San Diego, Richard (Bonnie) of Albion, Maine, Ann (Alan) Szucs of Amherst, Ohio, Eugene (Pam) Spieldenner of St. Augustine, Patrick (Karen) Spieldenner and Christopher Spieldenner of Port Charlotte, Michael (Sarah) Spieldenner of Brooklyn, New York, and Maureen (Craig) Barton of Half Moon Bay, California; as well as many nieces and nephews. Everyone will miss Larry and his big heart dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Timothy and Mark; and infant sister, Theresa.
A memorial will be held at a later date, which will be posted on the Kays-Ponger Funeral Home of Port Charlotte memorial page. The funeral home will send updates to those who request notification.
ENGLEWOOD
Thomas F. Durning, Jr.
Thomas F. Durning, Jr., of Rotonda West, Florida, passed away peacefully at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Florida, on July 2, 2020.
Tom was a veteran of the United States Navy serving on the USS Goodrich from 1962 to 1966. He also served in the New Haven Fire Department as a lieutenant from 1970 until his retirement in 1994.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Bellucci Durning of Rotonda West; his daughter, Beth Durning Iovene; grandsons, Dylan and Brandon Iovene, and their father, Christopher Iovene,
A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. July 31, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.
