CHARLOTTE
Eleanor Evelyn Engelhardt
9/27/1920 – 6/29/2020
Eleanor died peacefully under the compassionate care of Tidewell Hospice on Monday morning.
She is the last of her family of eight brothers and sisters to make it to Heaven’s gates.
Most of Eleanor’s life was spent in Illinois, where she was a faithful and active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Cary. Eleanor and her husband, Marvin, who passed away 16 years ago, retired to Port Charlotte, Florida. For the past 10 years she has resided in Venice, Florida, and is survived by her two daughters, Judith Olsen (Ronald) of Cortland, Illinois, and Barbara Spenks of Venice, Florida.
Eleanor was blessed with five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, who lovingly called her “Grandma Pickle” because she canned the most delicious pickles ever.
She was an avid bird watcher and collector, a crossword puzzle fanatic, loved the slots in Vegas, and usually won any kind of board or card games played with her family. Her pumpkin pies will be greatly missed, but her recipe will live on.
Services are postponed until her 100th birthday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Ann Gwen Zinneman
Ann Gwen Zinneman passed away peacefully, in her Punta Gorda, Florida, home under hospice care, surrounded by family on June 27, 2020. Ann was born on Dec. 26, 1942, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to Edward G. Webber and Jane A. Webber.
She loved singing and sang in the choir at Grace United Methodist Church in Joliet, Illinois, and the Joliet Chamber Choir. She will always be remembered by her family and the members of Grace Church for singing “O Holy Night” at Christmas Eve services.
Ann married Thomas Ernest Zinneman in Joliet, Illinois, on Aug. 24, 1963. This year would have marked their 57th anniversary. She was an avid reader and a regular visitor to the Port Charlotte Public Library.
Ann was known for her positivity and cheer. Despite her health issues later in life, she was always positive and expressed kindness to all. While we mourn our loss, we celebrate her incredible life.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas E. Zinneman; daughter, Nancy Z. Read (John); and son, David E. Zinneman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward G. Webber and Jane A. Webber; and her brother, Edward G. (“Ted”) Webber.
Ann will be cremated. Her full obituary and memorial page on the web page with Baldwin Brothers Cremation in Port Charlotte, Florida. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Her Facebook page will also remain as a memorial to her.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to any local animal shelter. Her remains will be interred at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte, Florida.
ENGLEWOOD
Janet E. Potts
Janet E. Potts, Oct. 9, 1938-June 18, 2020, passed away peacefully at home in Englewood, Florida.
Janet was born in Haverhill, Mass. The first of four children to Bernice and John O. Ellis. She was predeceased by her brother, John O. Ellis Jr.; and sister, Susan E. Spurling. She graduated from Haverhill High School in 1956, and moved on to Lowell Tech. in 1970, and Pace University in New York, where she received her bachelor's of business management in 1979. She went on to pursue an exciting career as a computer auditor and CPA. Living and working in Surrey, England, for three years, which led to her love of travel with her family and friends such as Egypt, China and Cambodia. Janet loved helping her community. She spent numerous hours volunteering for FISH, as President and a driver. She loved driving and has many road rally awards that she and her late husband of 23 years, Douglas Lewis Potts, enjoyed doing together. She was a devoted mother to her daughters, Stephanie and Tanya; and cherished her time with her five grandchildren. Janet is survived by her brother, Steven Ellis.
In these trying times there will be a small family service at a later date.
Gifts in Janet’s memory should be directed to her favorite charities including, FISH of Englewood, www.START1.org, The Sarasota Opera or The Metropolitan Opera.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.