Marian Agnes Barkenquast
Marian Agnes Barkenquast, 57, of Toledo, Ohio, formerly of Florida and Ida, Michigan, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, Ohio.
Born June 16, 1962, in Toledo, Ohio, Marian was the daughter of Richard and Delores (Osemlak) Barkenquast. She was a 1980 Ida High School graduate, where she earned three Varsity letters in softball, basketball and track. Also she held school records in softball and track. She later earned her associate’s degree in business from Jackson Community College. She loved boating, softball, yard work and landscaping.
Survivors include: her siblings, Richard (Diane), Geary (Julie), John (Anne), Michael, Ted (Melissa), Gregory, her twin brother Mark (Cesar), and Michelle (Jim) Barkenquast-Stengel; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Spike, her dog. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private services will take place. Burial will be at noon Monday, June 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Ida, Michigan. Father Gerard Cupple will officiate. A celebration of life will occur in Michigan and Florida at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Ida Athletic Boosters.
To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Martha Olmstead Birtwhistle
Martha Olmstead Birtwhistle, 79, a resident of Port Charlotte, Florida, died June 6, 2020, peacefully at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Chesapeake, Virginia, with her family and beloved dog, Mandy, by her side.
Martha, originally from Hamilton, New York, and long-time resident of Bridgehampton, New York, loved art, a good Pinot Grigio, to travel, animals, concerts in the park, lunch with friends, flowers, and holidays spent with her family. She was thoughtful, charitable, smart, artistic, funny, worldly, graceful, sassy, and most of all, courageous. Her last days were spent with her family reminiscing about days passed – her first date with Alan, her honeymoon to Virginia Beach, and other fond memories. She will be missed beyond words, but we are comforted to know that like she believed, as a Christian, she is in a much better place watching over all of us.
She was a devoted wife, mother, dog-mom, mother-in-law, grandmother, grandmother-in-law, sister, aunt, great-aunt, and good friend. She leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Lester Alan Birtwhistle; her three daughters and their families: Lisa LeFevre, her husband David LeFevre, and children Tyler and Abbie LeFevre; Christina King, her husband Francis King, and children Shayne King and Ashley King Crouthamel, and her husband Jordan Crouthamel; and Jennifir Birtwhistle and her boyfriend, Dale Quackenbush.
A private, family service will be held in her honor with plans for a larger, future service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Apostles Lutheran Church for a new sound system, www.apostles-lutheran.org or Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind, www.guidedog.org.
Funeral preparations are under the direction of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory in Chesapeake, Va. If you would like to sign their register for Martha, their site is: www.omanfh.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.
Laura Rita Gentile
Laura Rita Gentile, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2020. She was the daughter of Harold and Lena (LaSalle) Bertoncini, born on Feb., 16, 1929, at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Staten Island, N.Y.
Laura was an alumnus of New Dorp High School and was employed as a secretary at Fordham University. She then went on to work for the Department of Defense as a contract specialist and retired after 30 years of service.
She was married to Eugene J. Gentile for 55 years before his death. He served with the U.S. Air Force until his retirement after 20 years.
Laura came to Punta Gorda in 1986 and was a member of the Ladies Guild and St. Vincent de Paul Society of Sacred Heart Church.
Laura will be deeply missed by her sisters, Katherine, Jo, and Roseanne; and her 21 nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, Florida.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Laura, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
Gloria A. Licastro
Gloria A. Licastro, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020, at the age of 98.
Born on July 5, 1921, Gloria was the daughter of the late Philip and Catherine Licastro. Gloria grew up in Rochester, New York, graduated from the University of Rochester in 1943, and then went to work at Eastman Kodak as a secretary in the engineering department for the next 38 years. She retired to Florida in 1988.
Gloria was an avid reader, always did the New York Times crossword puzzles and loved to travel. The only places she never got to were Australia, Hawaii and China. She loved meeting and learning all about the different people and cultures within the different countries to which she traveled.
Gloria credited her father as the most influential person in her life. He was a labor organizer and she was very proud of his hard work and contributions to society.
Gloria was very active in the Charlotte County community. She served on many boards either as a charter member or as president of a number of nonprofit agencies. Some of those were, CHAN/HIV, CARE, St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy, Charlotte County League of Women Voters, Charlotte County Domestic Violence Task Force and Good Samaritans of Charlotte County. She also volunteered at Hospice for four years.
Gloria will long be remembered by her many friends.
As per her request there will be no service. She will be interred alongside her parents at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Rochester, New York.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gloria’s’ name to, Tidewell Hospice at 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, Fla. 34238 or at www.tidewellhospice.org.
Lawrence Richard “Larry” Scoppa
Lawrence Richard “Larry” Scoppa, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 87 on June 8, 2020. He was born in Brockport, New York, to his parents, Patsy and Elizabeth Scoppa, who preceded him in death along with his son, Steven R. Scoppa, and sister-in-law, Lucille Scoppa.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Bettye; siblings, Carmen Scoppa and Dolores (Eugene) Wood; sister-in-law, Carol (Carl) Barr and brother-in-law, Danny (Linda) Cameron; children, Daniel (Carolyn) Scoppa, Kathryn (Daniel) Kewin, Richard Scoppa, and Thomas (Heather) Scoppa; the mother of their five children, Carol Grove; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many dear nieces, nephews, and friends. The family would like to extend deep gratitude to Larry’s Hospice Nurse, Nancy and CNA, Mareily.
Larry’s love for Real Estate began with LR Scoppa Real Estate in Brockport, New York, followed by 11 great years with Seminole Lakes, Punta Gorda. Larry enjoyed being a member of Kiwanis, Elks Club, and served as Past Ponce of the Royal Order of Ponce De Leon Conquistadors. He had a love for old cars and was a Charter Member of the Veteran Motor Car Club of America, SW Florida Chapter.
As there will be no service at this time, please honor Larry with donations to: Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238; or to Royal Order of Ponce de Leon Conquistadors; PO Box 510664, Punta Gorda, FL 33951.
Please share a favorite memory or leave condolences to the Scoppa family at www.kayspongerpg.com
Josephine Maresca
Josephine Maresca, 93, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, died peacefully on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020, at Parkside Assisted Living & Memory Cottage in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Josephine was born in Newark, New Jersey, where she later married and spent most of her young life in Bloomfield, before retiring in Punta Gorda. Throughout her life, she enjoyed bowling, fishing, boating, traveling, and sewing, but more importantly cooking and taking care of her family.
Josephine lived a full life and instilled loving values in her family that will serve them well for all of their lives. She always cared for the well-being and comfort of others, before herself, and asked so little in return.
Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony, as well as her son, Anthony Jr. She is survived by her sons, Louis and Thomas.
Josephine attended San Antonio Catholic Church, where she was a dedicated usher, alongside her husband, for many years. In addition, she was a member of the Women’s Guild.
Due to social distancing, a service will be held at San Antonio for family only.
Jeanne Seitz
Jeanne Seitz, 93, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Jeanne was born in Cleveland, Ohio, where she spent most of her life before moving to Punta Gorda, Florida, in 1979.
She was an active member of The Moose, The Italian American Club and Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda. She earned her degree in teaching and taught at Harmon Middle School in Aurora, Ohio, and Arcadia Elementary School in Arcadia, Florida.
She was the devoted wife of the late Donald Stocker and the late Herman Seitz; beloved mother of Donna (the late Philip) Bly, Nancy (Jay) Dickinson, and Janet (Darryl) McElrath; loving Grandma, “Muffin”, of the late Keith (Amy) Bly, Stephanie Sulzman, Jennifer Montgomery, Katie Bly, Jon (Margot) Dickinson, Ginny (Warren) Dorn, Hanna (Will) Minor, Kristen (Durham) Jordan, and Evan McElrat;, and her great-grandchildren, Cameron, Justin, Charlotte, Noah, Lyle, Sophie, Hadley, Morgan, Lucy, Reid, Max, Molly, Nellie, Henry, Lucyanne, and Ella Ruth; and dear sister of the late Beatrice Saefkow.
There will be no services at this time.
If desired, family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Rd., Madeira, OH 45243 or online at hswo.org/donate, or to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF) at macular.org.
Marietta Pedersen Pedersen
Marietta Pedersen Pedersen, loving mother of Charles Kenneth (Von) and Christian Kai, passed away May 28, 2020, in Bellingham, Washington. She considered Ken and Kai her most marvelous gifts from God.
She is also survived by her twin sister, Martine Orr (Gil); her favorite and only brother, George Christian Pedersen Jr. (Terry); her baby sister, Johanna Wyatt; 11 grandchildren, Roechelle, KaiLee, Joel, Forrest, Brianna’, Tyler, Cassidy, Sara, Colton, Mikena, and Logan; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; four great-great niblings; many cousins, two daughters in heart, Angie and Tracy; and many dear friends.
She was pre-deceased by her cherished husband, James Miller Pedersen; and her loving parents, George Christian and Pasqualina Trombetta Pedersen.
Marietta’s family thanks all for the prayers and good wishes.
Go to Westfordfuneralhome.com for more.
