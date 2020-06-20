CHARLOTTE
George "Gibbs" Burns Jr.
George "Gibbs" Burns Jr., a veteran and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to so many, died peacefully in Port Charlotte, Florida, on June 15, 2020, at the age of 78.
He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to George Burns and Margaret Deary. He spent his childhood in Philadelphia and entered the United States Air Force after attending West Catholic High School in Chester, Pennsylvania. George was honorably discharged from the Air Force after four years and went on to graduate from Widener University with a degree in business administration.
He met his incredible wife Edie, in New Jersey in 2005 and shortly moved down to Port Charlotte, Florida, where they have lived happily together since. George was at home in Florida, spending so much of his time "out on the boat" with Edie, cooking his favorite seafood meals, working on the house, gardening in the yard and helping the community, often volunteering his time at local churches and supporting Meals on Wheels.
He is survived by his wife, Edie; his two children, Beth and Jen; two stepsons, Ken and Doug; his seven grandchildren; his sister, Lois; and nephew, Frank.
A special service will be held for George in Pennsylvania in September. Family and friends will receive details soon. In lieu of flowers, George’s family would appreciate donations be made to the Cancer Research Institute.
John W. Dye Jr.
John Dye, was born in Alhambra, Calif., in 1923, but moved early in life to Ohio.
He grew up in Akron where he met and married Anne Hanlon, his wife for 77 years. After several years of Army commissioned service, John took a position with Lance & Company Insurance in Medina, Ohio, from which he would retire as president in 1985. His real interest was in moving his family to Chippewa Lake, Ohio, for the perfect life, and where he could be counted on to spend Sunday water skiing with the kids.
John was humble and helpful. He believed that if you were part of something, you should contribute. He could always be counted on to help someone in need. Boating led him to Florida where he helped start the Sea Rayders Cruising Club in Cape Coral and obtained his Captain’s License. He annually swam the Freedom Swim on the Fourth of July into his 90s, cultivated award-winning hibiscus, and obtained his ultralight license at age 80.
John was recently predeceased by his loving wife, Anne. They were 15-year residents of South Port Square. He is survived by four children, Jake Dye (Pat) of Punta Gorda, Florida, Anne (Bunny) Brinker (Clayton) of Branford, Florida, Hester Bixler (Paul) of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, and Hope Myers (Steve) of Thonotosassa, Florida; 10 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Treva C. McClanahan
Treva C. McClanahan passed away at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Florida, on the evening of May 8, 2020, at the age of 85.
She was born on June 6, 1934, in Steuben County, Indiana, a daughter of the late Vern and Enola (Hutchins) Hufnagle. Treva is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Raymond L. McClanahan. They were married in Fremont, Indiana, on April 28, 1951, and had four beautiful children together: LaVon (and wife, Karen) McClanahan, Kathy McClanahan, Darwin “Brock” (Nancy Lawson) McClanahan - deceased, and Bear (and wife, Marilyn) McClanahan. Treva will forever be remembered by her nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons.
Treva was preceded in death by her two brothers, Robert Hufnagle and Jack Hufnagle; and her four sisters, Gladys Wyatt, Mildred May, Leona Nichols and Kathryn Hufnagle. She is survived by one of her older sisters, Freida Frain.
Treva loved to cook and entertain. There was no crowd too big or too small that she couldn’t feed. She was an avid card player, teaching several of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to play some of her favorite games: euchre, poker and bridge. Of all the games she played, her all-time favorite was golf. She golfed and was regularly involved at the Grayling Country Club and the Punta Gorda Country Club. She even won “Club Champion” several times at the Grayling Country Club.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Zion Missionary Church, 205 North Ray Road, Fremont, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be mailed to Finda Bashore, Secretary of Pelican Harbor, 3108 Sunny Harbor Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33982. The family would like to donate a bench in Treva’s name to the park she resided at for many years. Monetary donations may also be made toward the purchase of the bench.
Dorothy “Dottie” Shippee
Dorothy “Dottie” Shippee (Hall), died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on June 11, 2020, in Punta Gorda, Florida. She was 88 years old, but would tell you otherwise so as not to be treated differently because of her age.
Dottie was born on August 17, 1931, in Carthage, New York, to Clara (Eccleston) and Howard S. Hall. She graduated from Carthage Senior High School in 1948, and met Skip in the same year. After a year at SUNY Geneseo studying library science, Dottie left college to marry Skip in 1950. Together, they raised a family of five children and enjoyed the many adventures three boys and two girls would bring. Dottie and Skip spent many years with their family at Lake Bonaparte, New York, where they built a lake house, which seemed to expand along with the family over the years. At the lake, Dottie shared her love of swimming, sailing, boating, waterskiing, bird watching, and gardening with her family. She instilled a love of nature and adventure in her grandchildren.
Dottie’s interests were wide and varied. In the late 1940s, Dottie was a telephone operator, and later became an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) for the Northern Oswego County Ambulance Corps (NOCA), a role she loved. She owned and operated Kamargo Kennels where she raised AKC pedigree Collies and Shelties as an international breeder. Upon retirement, she and Skip golfed frequently and sailed all over Southern Florida with their sailing club from Windmill Village in Punta Gorda. Always an avid learner, Dottie became quite tech-savvy enlisting the family to join Facebook and dominating Words with Friends. She certainly enjoyed the friendly competition of a good card game and looked forward to winning against family and friends. Dottie’s quick wit and humor were enjoyed by many and will be missed by all who were blessed to call her Mom, Grandma, Aunt, Sister, Cousin, and Friend.
Dottie is survived by her brother, George (Marge) Hall; her sons, Thomas (Mary Lou), Timothy (Brenda) and Terry; and her, daughters Karen (Jeff) and Elizabeth (Joe); her 14 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Charlie. She is predeceased by her husband, Orin (Skip) Shippee; and her parents, Howard S. Hall and Clara Eccleston Hall.
A private, family memorial will be held at Dottie’s beloved Lake Bonaparte at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Bayfront Health Hospital in Punta Gorda for their kindness and care.
Harold Bernard Wayson
Harold Bernard Wayson, 92, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
ENGLEWOOD
Ruth C. Haynes
Ruth C. Haynes, 97, a fighter till the end, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Jacaranda Trace in Venice, Florida, surrounded by love, where Ruth was a long-time resident.
Ruth Arlene Schroeder Calladine Haynes lived a full and active life. She was born in Woodstock, Illinois, to the late Emil and Birdie Schroeder. Ruth was second in order with an older sister Beatrice, followed by Alice, then Robert.
She married Dr. Thomas Calladine III in 1944, who was a flight surgeon in WWII. He died of pneumonia in 1947. Ruth graduated from Woodstock High School in 1940. She then attended the Kohler School of Nursing before graduating from the University of Chicago. Ruth then went on to graduate from Harvard Medical School in the second class that allowed women in 1952.
While at Harvard, she met and fell in love with the dashing Walter M. Haynes, and they were married for 52 wonderful years. He pre-deceased her in 2002.
They practiced medicine together for 20 years at Grant Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and were well known for their dedication to their patients, love of friends, and social gatherings where they loved to dance. Walt and Ruth welcomed friends and family to their house often, and on Saturdays during Ohio State football season, parties went on until the wee hours. Many of Eliza and Melissa’s friends considered the Haynes home their second home.
They retired to Manasota Key, Florida, in 1980, and enjoyed every day. They traveled, gardened, sailed, fished and enjoyed the Florida lifestyle. Ruth loved reading, playing, tennis, gardening, chardonnay, and eating ice cream.
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Eliza (John) Schmidt of Idaho, and Melissa (David), and Champion of Colorado; three grandchildren, Callie Schmidt of Washington, Thomas Champion and Rose Champion, both of Colorado; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Special thanks and sincere gratitude to the dedicated staff at Jacaranda Trace in Venice, especially Michelle Williams, Luba Vahtomina, Victoria McCormack, and Tidewell Hospice of Florida. Services for Ruth, and a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Please honor Ruth’s memory by planting some flowers, a tree, supporting a local wildlife organization, or helping a stranger.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com.
