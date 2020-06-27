ENGLEWOOD
Ann Marie Reed
Ann Marie Reed, 67, of Rotonda West, Florida, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Englewood Health and Rehabilitation Center in Englewood, Florida.
Born on May 26, 1953, in Plainfield, Illinois, to the late Henry and Darlene (Eymen) Reed, she had been a resident of Charlotte County for 30 years.
She was a charter member of Gulf Cove Women of the Moose Lodge and was known as “The Cookie Lady,” as she loved making cookies and giving them to all her friends. Ann was the head bartender at the Rotonda Elks Lodge for many years until a stroke slowed her down. She helped out at the Rotonda VFW by managing the bar and keeping the place spotless.
Annie was a caring person who always was there for everyone who needed help. She will be greatly missed by many.
She leaves behind her sister, Mary Willis; niece, Christine; great nephew, Henry; cousins, Robin (Don) Lambert and Ginger (Art) Baclawski; good friends, Sheree Frantz and Dutch and Marilyn Wheating (“Mom and Dad”).
A celebration of her life will be held at the Gulf Cove Moose at a later date.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com.
Doris Russell
Doris Russell, 61, a longtime resident of Rotonda, Florida, passed away on June 19, 2020.
For the past 30-plus years, Doris has overseen the care of multiple properties and assisted several families at Boca Grande. She was a member of the Writers Guild of Englewood.
She is survived by her parents, brother and two sons, their wives plus five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
