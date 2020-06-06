CHARLOTTE
John W. Campbell
Lt. Col. John W. Campbell, USMC (Retired), of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, after a very brief illness at the age of 90. Lt. Col. Campbell was born on July 29, 1929, in Rochester, N.Y., to the late John E. and Matilda Taylor Campbell.
Following his childhood aspiration, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp on his 17th birthday. During his distinguished 28-year career in the Marines, he served as an artillery officer in Okinawa and Vietnam. He taught at the United States Naval Academy and the Officers Candidate School in Quantico, Viriginia, among numerous other assignments. After retiring in 1974, he joined Pacer Systems and later Mitre Systems as a defense contracting officer retiring in 1994.
Over the course of his career he received a Bachelor’s Degree from Syracuse University in Political Science, and Master’s Degrees from Temple University, American University and the University of Southern California.
Aside from his military career he was a multiple Virginia State Trap Shooting Champion and thrilled to introduce anyone to the joys of shooting.
Lt. Col. Campbell served as the President of the Campbell Clan Society USA, contributed to the publication of a book on the history of the Campbell Clan and was a Life Member of the St. Andrews Society.
Lt. Col. Campbell was full of life to his last days, always eager for the next adventure and a friend to many. His was predeceased by loving wife of 58 years, Marilyn (Rekers) Campbell.
Survivors include his children: Leslie Hazel and her husband Daniel of The Plains, Virginia; Laurie Connell and her husband Michael of New York, New York; Amy Occhipinti and her husband Mark of Manahawkin, New Jersey, and Port Charlotte, Florida; one granddaughter, Rebecca Binford of Santa Monica, California; one grandson, John Binford of Boca Raton, Florida; one brother, Robert Campbell of Farmington, Connecticut.
Funeral services and burial to be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com.
Laura Rita Gentile
Laura Rita Gentile, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2020. She was the daughter of Harold and Lena (LaSalle) Bertoncini, born on Feb., 16, 1929, at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Staten Island, N.Y.
Laura was an alumnus of New Dorp High School and was employed as a secretary at Fordham University. She then went on to work for the Department of Defense as a contract specialist and retired after 30 years of service.
She was married to Eugene J. Gentile for 55 years before his death. He served with the U.S. Air Force until his retirement after 20 years.
Laura came to Punta Gorda, Florida, in 1986 and was a member of the Ladies Guild and St. Vincent de Paul Society of Sacred Heart Church.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Laura, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
Donald Brent Phillips
Donald Brent Phillips, 98, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died May 28, 2020, at Bayfront Hospital.
He was born Dec. 11, 1921, in Marion, Indiana, to parents Gladys and Earl Phillips. He was a graduate of Fairmount High School and lived in the Marion/Grant County area until moving to Port Charlotte in 1984. He was employed by Anaconda Wire and Cable Company for 43 years, retiring as the buyer after filling many positions including machine operator and supervisor. He attended Purdue University. He was an active member of the First Christian Church in Marion including serving as a choir member, elder and superintendent of Sunday School. He was a long-time participant of the Marion Easter Pageant and named Marion’s Father of the Year. He was a Mason, Grant Masonic Lodge No. 637.
After moving to Port Charlotte, he continued active church work as a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte, serving as choir member, elder and committee moderator and Sunday greeter. Phillips served in the U.S. Navy from July 1942 until November 1945 seeing the end of World War II stationed on Okinawa, Japan.
He was predeceased by his wife, Evadene, being married 64 years; wife, Kathryn Phillips of seven years; his parents his brothers, Richard Phillips and Merrill Phillips; and son, Donald Phillips, Jr.
He is survived by wife, Theresa Rucker Phillips; son, George (Linda) Phillips, Des Moines, Iowa; two daughters, Alice (Ron) Spangler, Anderson, Indiana, and Doris (Mike) Wright, Houston, Texas; a sister, Carolyn Fowler, Fort Wayne, Indiana; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church at a later date at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 2230 Harriet St., Port Charlotte, FL 33952, or the First Christian Church, 1790 North Wabash Rd., Marion, IN 46952.
Brian Presley
Brian Presley, 78, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Port Charlotte, Florida.
Brian was born Dec. 28, 1941, in Evansville, Indiana, to the late Harry and Ruth Presley.
He moved to Punta Gorda with his family in 1996 from Naples, Florida.
Brian was a financial advisor. His love of jazz was well-known. Over the years he served on several boards, held many charity fundraising events, and was passionate about time spent on the ranch.
He is survived by his loving family, his wife of 48 years, Mary M. Presley of Punta Gorda; his brother, Meredith Presley of Memphis, Tennessee; two daughters, Debra Ann Presley and Cynthia P. Beane both of Punta Gorda; five sons, David Presley of Punta Gorda, Clark Presley of Nashville, Tennessee, Jeffrey Presley of Memphis, Gregory Presley of Memphis, and Steven Presley of Virginia. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services celebrating Brian’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic, P.O. Box 494190, Port Charlotte, FL 33949; www.volunteercare.org
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel in charge of arrangements.
John “Johnny” Elwood Safron
John “Johnny” Elwood Safron, 61, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully in his home on May 18, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
John was born March 11, 1959, in Punta Gorda, Florida, to his parents, Barbara and Ed Safron. His parents were known in the community for many of their different affiliations. Barbara was a band director and Ed was an attorney. Johnny attended St. Charles Borromeo School, developing many lifelong friendships there. He graduated from Charlotte High School in 1977. He enrolled in college to study horticulture, eventually going on to work in the family-owned citrus business.
He met his love Bridget through mutual friends and they were married in May 1989, going on to raise their family of three children, Alicia, John Richard (aka Bud) and John Kyle. Keeping up with their busy schedules, attending their band concerts, soccer, softball, baseball, and hockey games, he was the proud parent on the sidelines, encouraging each of them on. Johnny was full of life with a twinkle in his eye and his infectious smile. He was a strong supporter of local businesses and had a willingness to help others. He enjoyed several hobbies, from rafting in the Carolinas, to fishing trips in the Keys. He loved hunting with his sons, fishing with his family, NASCAR with his wife and golfing with friends. He was known to chase several “once in a lifetime” concerts and was an avid Miami Hurricanes fan. In his most recent years, he became a grandfather, “paw paw,” a title and position that he carried proudly, cherishing and creating many happy memories.
He was a loving husband, father and paw paw, he will be forever in our hearts and souls, loved and missed by all. Johnny was predeceased by his parents, Barbara and Ed Safron; and his brother, Gene. He is survived by his wife, Bridget; daughter Alicia; and son-in-law, Clay; his sons, John Richard and John Kyle; his two precious grandchildren, Ryker and Avery; his brother, Phil; and sister-in-law, Maureen; his mother-in-law, Barbara; brother-in-law, Rusty; sister-in-law Stacey; brother-in-law Steve; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
The family request that remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends. The family will honor Johnny’s life with a celebration of life at the Bayfront Center YMCA in Punta Gorda on Saturday, June 27, 2020. All family and friends are invited to come by anytime between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
At this time, please share your memories of Johnny on the funeral home web page at kays-ponger.com, Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, Punta Gorda.
Kathleen Marie Scotto
Kathleen Marie Scotto (nee: Hicks/Lockary), God has called home to everlasting peace an earthly angel. Kathleen Marie Scotto, entered into everlasting glory on June 4, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was 71. She had resided in Charlotte County, Florida, since 2001, and passed away at Tidewell Hospice House, Port Charlotte, Florida.
Born March 11, 1949, in Weymouth, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Alvin Hicks and Mary Lockary. She grew up in Weymouth and Rockland, Mass. She attended Bridgewater State College and then North Adams State Teachers College, North Adams, Massachusetts, graduating in 1972 with a bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education and Certification as a Grade K-3 teacher. A lover of life she dedicated most of her life to enriching the lives of children and helping them reach their full potential. She taught in Massachusetts and Florida. An active member of St. David’s Episcopal Church, Englewood, Florida, she enjoyed singing in the choir.
In 2004, she met her husband, Rev. Vincent Scotto, and the two were married in 2005 in Punta Gorda, Florida. She is survived by her husband, Vincent; step-daughter, Jillian Scotto of Spring, Texas; sister Elizabeth Lloyd of Hanover, Massachusetts. She is also survived by her nephew, Derek Lloyd and family together with many cousins of the Lockary clan in Idaho, Oregon, and California. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers. Her family thanks the wonderful staff of Tidewell Hospice for the loving care provided both at home and in Hospice House during her final earthly journey.
Because of COVID-19, a Memorial Service and celebration of her life will take place at a later date at St. David’s Episcopal Church, Englewood, where she was a member and enjoyed singing in the choir. Her ashes will be scattered along the shores of Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, Maine. Memorial gifts in her memory may be made to St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood, FL 34223 or Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Kathleen, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
Glory Mary Specht
Glory Mary Specht, 89, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Douglas Jacobson State Veterans Nursing Home in Port Charlotte.
She was born Dec. 9, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Joseph and Lillian Podrazik. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1975, from Woodbridge, Va.
Glory was a former Secretary at the Port Charlotte Library. She was a U.S. Army Veteran, a Member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and American Legion Post 110 of Port Charlotte.
Survived by her loving family: two sons, William R. Specht of Port Charlotte and Joseph W. Specht of Naples, Florida.; three daughters, Susan M. Rump of Maryville, Tennessee, Sherry Lee Givens of The Villages, Florida, and Gail Daniels of Port Charlotte; a sister, Barbara McCoy of Lutz, Florida; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Joseph Specht who died in 1997.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to www.DougjacobsonResidentsfund.com
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
ENGLEWOOD
Howland Foote
Howland "Howie" Foote, 90, passed away peacefully at home April 16, 2020, with his beloved wife Cecilia by his side.
After graduating from the University of Connecticut with a degree in Civil Engineering, Howie was a commissioned officer (Lieutenant, Junior Grade) in the U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey. He spent two years at sea developing a lifelong love of the ocean. Howie had a long and distinctive career with General Motors, spanning 34 years and multiple positions. Upon retiring from GM, Howie founded Tri-Service, Inc., a bearing industry quality control consulting firm, utilizing his vast knowledge as a consultant and ultimately National Sales Manager of General Bearing Corporation.
Howie had a great love and appreciation for the beautiful sunsets enjoyed by him and Ceil in Englewood, Florida. He loved clamming, building model boats, dinners at his favorite waterfront spots as well as the thespian play dinners with their numerous cherished friends. His true passion was his great love of fishing. He was a kind and generous person, a devoted and loving husband, father, and step-father who will be remembered for his warm and welcoming personality and ability to make everyone he met feel instantly like family.
Predeceased by his son, William, and a daughter, Linda, Howie leaves behind a son, Tom Foote and his wife Maureen; step-daughter, Ginger Foote; step-son, Richard Valentine and his wife, Cyndy; stepdaughter, Joan Valentine and her husband, Keith.
A date for a memorial mass has not yet been scheduled.
Rita Marie McCoy
Rita Marie McCoy, 62, of Englewood, Florida, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Englewood Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Englewood Community Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
