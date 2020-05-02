Port Charlotte
Audrey A. Abbott
Audrey A. Abbott, 89, a former resident of New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and New Hampshire, passed away peacefully at her newest residence in New Mexico on April 15, 2020. Born 1930 in Roselle Park, New Jersey, she is predeceased by her parents, Walter and Adele Schlack; her late husband of 60 years, Robert W. Abbott Sr.; and two of her three brothers. Audrey was a loving mother to six children and grandmother to three. She also enjoyed time spent with members of her extended family and friends. Audrey took pleasure in observing nature and liked to garden, travel, work on handcraft projects and play cards. She also was an active member of her churches in New Jersey, Florida, and New Hampshire.
A funeral service will be in New Mexico on May 7, 2020. Interment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery, Florida, where she will join her late husband.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran World Relief (donate.lwr.org) or charity of choice in memory of Audrey. To leave condolences, visit www.danielsfuneral.com.
Max Anglin
Max Anglin, 1936-2020. Max died peacefully on April 9, 2020, in his sleep, following long term care at Harbour View, South Port Square in Port Charlotte. Max was born and raised in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina which gave him a lifelong love for nature and for hunting and fishing. He worked for a time as a Ranger in the Pisgah National Forest. As the Vietnam War was beginning, he left college at Western Carolina University, and joined the Air Force. His tour of duty was primarily spent in Alaska, where he worked in hospital administration and was able to spend his free time in the spectacular natural world, where unparalleled hunting and fishing were abundant. It was there he met and married his first wife Alma, mother of Mark and Maureen.
Following his time in the Air Force, he moved to California, completed training at the Police Academy, and was a Police Officer in Riverside. He later became Deputy Sheriff of Mendocino County. His duties covered three hundred miles of rugged coastline, mountains and dense forest. His duties required, not only cruiser patrols, but also helicopter surveillance.
He also did some undercover work, which gained him notoriety and media recognition in Detective Magazine. On some occasions, he posed as a “Hit Man,” to apprehend those seeking murder for hire.
Most people who knew Max will remember his wry wit, ready laugh, love of life, and funny, harmless pranks. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends, and the medical staff at South Port Square and Hospice, who gave him excellent, loving, compassionate, care in his final journey. He will be fondly remembered by his family and the many friends who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thor and Mae Anglin, and is survived by his wife, Christina, children from his first marriage, Mark and Maureen, Sister and brother in law David and Valerie Stevens, nephew Jim (Jn) Stevens, and their son, Mitch.
Roy J. Butterworth
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Roy J. Butterworth, age 92, at his home with his loving wife beside him, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
But with joyful expectation of seeing him again, as he is with His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He was born on Feb. 18, 1928, in Croydon, Pennslyvania, son of the late Roy Butterworth and Elizabeth Mary (Keating) Butterworth. He was predeceased by his brother, Ron; and his son, Roy J. “Bud” Butterworth, III.
Roy was a General Contractor and owner of the RJ Butterworth Construction Company and proudly contributed to the growth of many businesses in Bucks County and beyond. After retiring, he had a home built in Riverwood, Lakeshore Village, Port Charlotte, Florida, where he spent the last 25 years of his “retirement” with his wife, Mary Ellen Giarrizzi Butterworth.
If you knew Roy, he never retired. Up until the final two months of his life, he was busy doing projects and estimates with his dear friend, Chas Seybold. Prior to that you could see him around doing work with Rob LaPlante, who was not just his neighbor, but also his friend.
He and Mom had a wonderful life in Port Charlotte. Spending time traveling and going to shows at the Cultural Center, taking cruises yearly, sometimes bi-yearly. With his never-ending energy and love for life, you’d find him in church, daily, at St. Maximillian Kolbe, in Port Charlotte. Often they would entertain the priests for dinners and holidays. The neighbors loved Roy’s commitment to them and their homes, when they headed “up north” for the summers, he’d take care of their properties, any and all situations that may have arose, keeping the air-conditioner in tip-top shape with humidity issues and the like. And he loved the game of golf. Mom would always ask, “did you shoot your age today?” It was his goal to be under a certain number and his age was a good try. Many times, he and others would go around the Lakeshore Village at Christmas and decorate their entrances and paths to their homes. He even chartered a project with Rob to replace all the lamps and posts at each driveway in his community so the area looked beautiful and uniform. He never truly hung up the “closed” tile for his craft. His greatest joy was building a home for his son, Roy, in Port Charlotte, nearby, so Bud could enjoy the water and his boat. Buddy passed away in 2016.
Roy loved God, his church, his family and his friends. He’d visit Pennsylvania every summer and would bring his 5x7 card with the complete names and phone numbers of his former co-workers, friends and family. He’d make sure he never went back to their home in Florida without having a meal, golf games, laughs and conversations with all the people here in Pennsylvania who were an important part of his life.
When he did “slow” down, Roy was still entertaining with Mom, in their home, for all the holidays and special occasions.
Roy is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen, his brother Bob (Valerie), California. He cherished and loved his granddaughter, Devon Nonamaker and was her biggest support during her life and college success.
With his marriage to Mary Ellen he gained a very large step family, Frank Giarrizzi, Jr. (Karla), Naples, Florida, Marybeth Fleck (Doug), Langhorne, Pennsylvania, Paula Bridge (Wink), Langhorne, Pennsylvania, Lisa Banach a(Paul), State College, Pennsylvania. Along with a multitude of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews as well. So many friends’ children loved him and called him their “Uncle Roy.”
At the time of his homegoing to Jesus, Roy was being cared for at home, by a team of compassionate nurses, aides and social workers. From Tidewell Hospice we thank: Caitlin Gunnells, Amanda Trindade, Lauren Elias, Thomas Hicks, Chaplain Irving Moody, Charlene Williams, Tina McCarthy, Jennifer Budd and Carmen Davis, Clinical Director. We acknowledge the entire Port Charlotte Home Team. You have all been amazing. Robin Shenkman from Nurse on Call Home Health Care was Roy’s first caregiver and exceptional. Most importantly, we thank, with all our hearts, Mrs. Pam Seybold, R.N., who was instrumental in Roy’s care during his last weeks, with her compassion and personal attention to Roy and Mom’s needs as well. What a loving, beautiful person, friend and neighbor.
Our deep thanks also go to Stephen and Delores Govern, who were by Roy’s side and available for all his emergency visits to the hospital, the delicious meals (from many neighbors too) and the warm love for Roy and Mom as they were friends from Pa., who became neighbors in Port Charlotte, as well. And to dear Doris Ward, their immediate next-door neighbor, who shared her life, laughs, love and home to Roy and Mary Ellen and all of our family. We are extremely grateful for the entire Lakeshore Village Community who were instrumental in caring for Roy, Mom and our family. We thank you with our whole hearts.
Interment and services will be private; however, Mom will celebrate Roy’s life later in the Fall when it will be a joy and relief to be with one another again.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org).
Arrangements are under the direction of Michelle M. Milazzo, Licensed Funeral Director and Certified Funeral Celebrant, Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 (941-639-1171).
Janice Marian Kilburn
Janice Marian Kilburn, 93, of Port Charlotte, Florida, peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was born on Aug. 5, 1926, to Robert and Georgia Day in Batavia, New York.
Janice worked for Marine Midland Bank in Buffalo, New York, starting as a teller and successfully advancing throughout her career to become Vice President in charge of security at the time of her retirement in 1989.
Having been a Snowbird after retirement, she moved to Port Charlotte permanently in 2006 to enjoy being with her family full time. She was an active member of Peace River Baptist Church in Punta Gorda, sharing her God-given talents in the choir and passion for serving people by organizing a ministry for the spiritual support and fellowship of the widows of the church.
Janice was predeceased in 1982 by her husband, Robert Kilburn; by her brothers, Roger and Alan Day; by her granddaughter, Kelsey Irons; and by her son-in-law, Joseph O’Connell. She is survived by her five daughters, Lorelei (Mark) Dahlkemper, Dawn (Barton) Marx, Cheryl (James) Reuter, Roberta O’Connell, and Jeanette (Daniel) Gander; grandchildren, Jill South, Jason, Justin and Jordan Aquila, Rebecca Reich, Robert Reuter, Joseph O’Connell Jr., Patrick O’Connell, and Eric Patterson. She had 30 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Peace River Baptist Church. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Janice, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
Salvatore Dennis Tramontano
Salvatore Dennis Tramontano, 88, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Salvatore was born June 24, 1931 in New Haven, Connecticut, to the late Arthur and Marie Tramontano.
He was a retired heavy machinery mechanic who moved to Port Charlotte in 1987 from New Haven. Lifetime member of the Waucoma Yacht Club in New Haven, a member of Elks Lodge No. 2763 of Deep Creek, Moose Lodge 2121 of Port Charlotte, Eagles Arie No. 3296 of Port Charlotte, VFW Post 5690 of Port Charlotte and an honorary member of the Sons of American Legion Post 110 of Port Charlotte.
He is survived by his loving family, two daughters, Cynthia M. Churchill of Port Charlotte and Gina L. (Steve) Gogliettino; a son, Arthur R. (Pam) Tramontano of Wallingford, Conn.; a sister, Lorraine Appi of East Haven, Conn.; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Phyllis; and three brothers, Art, Rich and Ray.
Private committal services and interment will be held at a later date at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Kenneth J. Vida
Kenneth J. Vida, 77, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on April 26, 2020. He was born on Sept. 26, 1942, in Passaic, New Jersey, to John Martin Vida and Emma Sabo-Vida.
Ken spent 30 years working for United Parcel Service, beginning his career as a driver and rising to manager. Ken was a member and past Vice President of the Charlotte Chorale. He was also a former member of the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club. Ken was an avid stamp collector and a member of Port Charlotte Stamp Club. He loved to bowl at Bowland and enjoyed traveling with his wife, Lorraine, visiting over 43 countries.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, John Martin Vida and Barbara Ann Vida. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Vida; and his daughter, Lisa Ann Vida (Fadi Elsaid).
Per Ken’s wishes, no services will take place. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
