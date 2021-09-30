Lillian Banker, formerly of Port Charlotte, Fla., beloved wife, mother, and grandmother/great grandmother, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 13, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family.
She was a resident of Charlotte County for over 30 years. Lillian was best known for being a very kind, compassionate soul who worked at Charlotte Regional Medical Center for over 20 years.
“See how I love your precepts; preserve my life, Lord, in accordance with your love.” Psalm 119:159
“I rejoiced with those who said to me, “Let us go to the house of the Lord”.” Psalm 122:1
PUNTA GORDA
Rose A. Harper
Rose A. Harper, 83, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Bayfront Health-Punta Gorda.
Rose was born December 12, 1937, to the late Charles and Beatrice Roman in Hamtramck, Mich. In 1964, Rose married the love of her life, Van Harper. They moved to Punta Gorda, from Michigan in September of 1972. Rose was the owner and operator of a pet grooming service in Punta Gorda known as The Dog House. Rose loved her family as well as the many fur and feather babies she has had over the years. Rose loved the lord and thought of herself as a child of god.
Survived by her loving family, a daughter Dawn R. Schultz of Punta Gorda; a son James “Jimmy” Harper of Palm Harbor, Fla.; a stepdaughter Kris Yahner of Waterford, Mich.; a stepson Van Harper III of Michigan; a stepson David Harper of Michigan; a brother Bob Roman of Punta Gorda; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Van L. Harper, Jr. who passed in 2007.
Funeral services will be held Sunday 1 p.m., October 3, 2021, at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 215 Mary St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Visitation will be held from noon until service time. Interment will follow at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens in Punta Gorda.
