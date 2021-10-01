ENGLEWOOD
William Clark
William Edward Clark, aka, Wild Bill, age 82, died Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Sarasota, Fla. Bill was born on November 21, 1938, in Bartholomew County, Ind. Bill lived in Englewood, Fla., for 26 years. He was retired from General Electric after 35 years as a Unit Manager. He was a member of the AMVETS Post 777 and the Moose Lodge.
Bill is survived by his wife of 41 years Shirley; daughters Diana (Roger) Dancy, Kim (Michael) Henry and Rhea Warner; sons Gary (Jenny) Ware and Jeff (Zenaide) Ware; brothers Mike (Daisy) Clark and Jerry (Sue) Clark; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Funeral services and visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 10 a.m. until service time starting at noon at Lemon Bay Funeral Home in Englewood.
Memorial donations may be made to, Douglas Jacobson State Veterans Home, 21281 Grayton Terrace, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 in memory of Bill.
Cremation arrangements are under the care of Lemon Bay Funeral Home.
PORT CHARLOTTE
James Hageman
James “Jim” L. Hageman, 84, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Friday, September 24, 2021 at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
ARCADIA
Joseph Helble
Joseph W. Helble, age 60, of Arcadia, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Joseph was born on December 12, 1960, to John Jacob William Helble and Doris Stewart Helble in Hialeah Hospital.
Joseph married his wife Melissa Nistico on November 12, 1988, they moved to Arcadia in June of 1993. Joe loved to ride his motorcycle and spend his time with his family. Joe owned Green Leaf Tree Service and did work for the surrounding counties.
He is survived by his wife Melissa Helble, daughter Jacqueline Helble and fiance Pedro Canda, daughter Stephanie Chaille and husband Nathan, and two granddaughters Palmina and Penelope. Brother John Helble and wife Julie and daughter Jeseka. Brother James Helble and wife Luisa and daughter Briana and son Bryson. Sister Judy Veldran. Nephew John Cukras and wife Michelle, son Zach, and daughter Valerie.
PORT CHARLOTTE
James Maloney Jr.
James Joseph Maloney Jr., age 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Fla.
James (Jim) was born October 23, 1938 in Wilmington, Del., to the late James and Cecelia (Jarman) Maloney. Jim attended Christ Our King RC School, graduated from P.S. duPont High School in 1956 and earned a degree in accounting from Goldey Beacom College. He was a sergeant in the Delaware Air National Guard and flew supplies overseas during the Vietnam War. He later became owner/president of St. Georges Lumber Company in St. Georges, Del.
Jim was a devoted and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His greatest joy was spending time with family and being a chauffeur to his grandchildren. After taking an early retirement, he moved from Bethany Beach to Port Charlotte in 1999 to be closer to family and work on his family history. Once in Port Charlotte, he learned of the Charlotte County Genealogical Society where he immediately became involved. His hobbies included gardening and traveling, but his true passion was volunteering at the library and helping people take their families back four or five generations.
He is survived by his children: Michael Maloney (Cathy) of Port Charlotte, Tessa Barone of Bear, Del., and Catherine Burch (Vincent) of Bear; a brother Bob Maloney (Alan) of Sarasota, Fla.; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his son Thomas Maloney; sister Diane Angelini; and brother Michael M. Maloney.
A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., in Holy Family Catholic Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE 19713.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Irene Procko
Irene E. Procko, 94, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital-Port Charlotte.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Thomas Van Kampen
Leslie Van Kampen
Thomas (75) and Leslie Van Kampen (67) of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully and together on Saturday, September 11, 2021, with close family members at their bedside.
Tom was born on April 29, 1946 in Holland, Mich., to John Van Kampen and Blanche Hasty. He attended Holland High School and left at the age of 16 to join the US Army. While proudly serving his country, he earned his GED. During his time in the Army, Tom was a Drill Instructor and a Cook. He also qualified as an Air Traffic Controller.
Leslie was born on May 11, 1954, in Grand Rapids, Mich., to Clyde VanderLeest and Florence Branch. She graduated in 1972 from Grand Rapids Public Schools and worked until retiring with Tom to Idaho and latterly to Florida.
Tom and Leslie shared three key loves in life; each other, their family, and the outdoors, and spent a great deal of time together riding, camping out, hunting and fishing. Leslie was also a keen gardener and was justifiably proud of her garden in Challis Idaho. Tom and Leslie were a hugely affectionate couple with each other, and with their family and friends never forgetting to tell people and each other how much they loved them. They were married for 45 years and enjoyed life to the full, particularly so when they were with their family or friends.
Tom and Leslie are survived by Tom’s children and Leslie’s stepchildren, Aaron and Erik, and Erik’s wife Jo; grandchildren, Abby and Caleb, and Jake, Ben and Izzy; Tom’s brother Terry and his wife Julie and sister-in-law Bonnie; and Leslie’s sister, Sandra. Tom and Leslie were preceded in death by their parents. Tom was also preceded in death by his brothers, Jim and Dale Van Kampen. Leslie was preceded in death by her brother, Scott VanderLeest.
In accordance with Tom and Leslie’s wishes, there are no services taking place at this time. Please visit www.kayspongerpg.com to share memories and leave condolences to the family.
