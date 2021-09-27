NORTH PORT
Beth Ann Knox
Beth Ann Knox, 64, of North Port, Fla., formerly of Wappingers, N.Y., passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021. She was born on July 28, 1957, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to her parents Robert and Lois Holmquist.
Beth made a career in the health care industry, working as a Certified Surgical Technician and Medical Assistant for over 33 years.
Beth is survived by her loving husband Jeffrey Knox; children Christa Knox, Erik Knox, Trevor Knox; mother, Lois Holmquist; siblings Alan and Holly Flora-Holmquist, Jan Holmquist, Rob Holmquist, John and Denise Holmquist, Lisa and David Moredock; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father Robert William Holmquist.
A public visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Farley Funeral Home, 5900 South Biscayne Drive, North Port.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be send in memory of Beth to the Ronald McDonald House of Tampa Bay, www.rmhctampabay.org/donate.
PUNTA GORDA
Loretta Mae Gruber
Loretta Mae Gruber of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away peacefully on Friday, September 24, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Fla., at the age of 84. She was born on July 28, 1937, in Taylor, Mich., to George and Alma Blanchard.
She was married to Francis Gruber from September of 1966 until his death in 1999. Loretta was engaged to Robert Miller prior to his death in 2014. In addition to being a mother and grandmother, Loretta worked hard as a farmer for many years and was employed at Tecumseh Products in Tecumseh and Essex Specialty/Dow Chemical Company in Hillsdale.
She is survived by her children: Robert Bable, Michael (Joy) Gruber, Mary (Brian) Vallieu, and Frank (Rose) Gruber; her sisters Evelyn Lang and Ruth O’Neill; along with nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Francis, fiancé Robert Miller, sister Marian, sons Dennis and Patrick, and granddaughter Megan.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Jonesville District Library or Tecumseh United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Rita W. Michaud
Rita W. Michaud, 96, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
PUNTA GORDA
Therese A. Otte
Therese A. Otte, 65, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died at her residence Saturday, September 11, 2021.
She was born March 6, 1956, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Keith Stanfield and Janet Stanfield Frey and moved to Punta Gorda 38 years ago from Colorado.
TC, as she was known to those who loved her, will be lovingly remembered by and missed for her feisty personality and choosing to live an uncomplicated and simple life doing her best to make sure change wasn’t a part of it whenever possible.
She cared for her partner Joe’s grandmother, Edna Jack, in Edna’s final years as one of her most important jobs throughout her life.
She is survived by her loving family, her son Anthony (Stephanie) Otte of Punta Gorda; loving companion, Joseph Herlovich of Punta Gorda; two sisters Kerri Patterson and Sherri Stanfield of Nebraska ; her granddaughter Nola of Punta Gorda and her beloved Australian Shepherd Clyde. She is predeceased by her parents, her brother Buddy (Keith) Stanfield and pet pig Pudgy.
There will be a memorial celebrating Therese’s life announced at a later date by the family.
Friends may visit www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Frederick “Fred” C. Paulsen
Frederick “Fred” C. Paulsen, 98, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte.
Fred was born April 2, 1923, in North Judson, Ind., to the late Frederick and Amelia Paulsen. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and served on the USS Saratoga CV-3 air craft carrier as a Machinist’s Mate First Class. He married his wife, Harriet Rose Johnson on November 3, 1945, in Indianapolis, Ind. During his life he was a farmer, machinist and real estate agent. He moved to Florida in 1979 from Indiana.
Fred was a member of the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, American Legion, the International Order of Odd Fellows (I.O.O.F) and a 50-year plus member of the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed square dancing, round dancing, gardening, farming and horses. Fred particularly enjoyed helping his wife, Harriet, with maintaining her beautiful gardens they had over the years. In addition, he always looked forward to being one of those who scooped ice cream at their Port Charlotte condo complex’s weekly ice cream social, and visiting with the various residents.
Fred is survived by his wife of almost 76 years, Harriet R. Paulsen of Port Charlotte; and a son, Bruce Paulsen of Venice, Fla. He also is survived by three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his children, Daniel Lloyd, Gail Louise, and Luann Joyce; and his siblings, Bernice, Franklin and Lewis.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Winamac Cemetery, Winamac, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Tidewell Hospice House of Port Charlotte www.tidewellhospice.org
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
