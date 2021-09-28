PUNTA GORDA
Harriett L. Bowman
Harriett L. Bowman, 92, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died, Thursday, September 23, 2021, at her residence.
Harriett was born March 9, 1929, in Chicago, Ill., to Marguerite (nee Bernard) and Charles Lejko. Harriett retired in 1992 and moved from Palos Heights, Ill., to their new home in Punta Gorda. Harriett loved to travel with John, making their way through Europe, Africa and many cruises. One of her joys she enjoyed later in life was doing volunteer work for the FMO, as their reception secretary when they would have meetings in District 7. She did this for over 20 years and always made people feel welcome and had a smile on her face.
Survived by her loving family, her husband John Bowman; daughter Candice (William) Mattingly, three sons Charles (Christine) Schaflein, Craig Schaflein and Chris Schaflein; a sister June Bitok; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren
Memorial Service celebrating Harriett’s life will be held at a later date by the family.
Friends may visit www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Margaret Julia Marrapodi
Margaret Julia Marrapodi, age 90, of Chatham Township, N.J. and Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Brooklyn, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at her home in Juniper Village, surrounded by her loving children. Margy was born in Brooklyn, on September 5, 1930, to Olivia and Fioravante Sorrentino, who proceeded her in death. She graduated from Bay Ridge High School in Brooklyn.
Margy was devoted to her family and friendships, and she adored children. She was a loving and dedicated mother first, but she was also Co-owner and bookkeeper of Joe’s 516 Auto Center and later went to work at Hilltop Labs, before retiring to Port Charlotte, where she lived for almost 30 years. Margy loved a good party, loved to dance and was known for having a song for any occasion. She was an active member of her churches both in New Jersey and Florida in EMAUS, RCIA and she was a CCD Teacher. Margy had great faith and love for her Heavenly Father. She also had a passion for supporting service men and women and first responders.
Margy was the beloved wife of more than 55 years of the late Joseph Marrapodi, devoted mother of Gregg Marrapodi, Richard and his wife Jennifer Marrapodi, the late Christopher Marrapodi, Keith Marrapodi and Cynthia LeRoy and her husband, John. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Margy had a loving relationship with her sister June Grimaldi, and her niece and nephews, whom she adored. Margy was blessed with many wonderful and close friends. Her best friend “and neighbor”, Pat Barabas, her husband John, and their children were a constant in her life, along with friends from “club” and colleagues at Hilltop Labs. She loved them all dearly.
Margy will be laid to rest with her husband Joe and son Christopher, in Port Charlotte, where they will celebrate her life at a Memorial Mass at Maximillian-Kolbe Roman Catholic Church on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. https://www.stjude.org/donate/pm.html?frequency_selected=0&sc_icid=impactgiving-donate-bttn-top
