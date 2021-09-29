PUNTA GORDA
Harriett L. Bowman
Harriett L. Bowman, 92, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died Thursday, September 23, 2021, at residence.
Harriett was born March 9, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, to Marguerite (nee Bernard) and Charles Lejko. Harriett retired in 1992 & moved from Palos Heights, Illinois to their new home in Punta Gorda, Fla. Harriett loved to travel with John, making their way through Europe, Africa & many cruises. One of her joys she enjoyed later in life was doing volunteer work for the FMO, as their reception secretary when they would have meetings in District 7. She did this for over 20 years & always made people feel welcome & had a smile on her face.
Survived by her loving family, her husband, John Bowman; a daughter, Candace (William) Mattingly, three sons, Charles (Christine) Schaflein, Craig Schaflein and Chris Schaflein; a sister, June Mitok; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren
Memorial Service celebrating Harriett’s life will be held at a later date by the family.
Friends may visit www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
Donald (Jug) Lee Cole
Donald (Jug) Lee Cole, 77 years old of Rotonda West, Fla., died on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
He was born in 1944, to Lawrence and Lucille (Hollar) Cole in Etna Green, Ind. He graduated from Etna Green High School in 1962. In 1965, he married the love of his life, Lisbeth (Koher) Cole, who passed away in 2003. He met, fell in love, and married Tamela (Staley-Bott) Cole in 2008, who survives.
Don retired from Zimmer/BMS in 1999 where he was employed as a quality control engineer. Don served in the Air Force National Guard Rescue Team in Fort Wayne, Ind. He might have appeared to have a tough exterior, but he was the most loving, kind, and generous man who had a big heart and enjoyed helping others. He was a hard worker, sometimes working up to three jobs at one time. He and Lis were proud to have been able to send their two children through college. He loved old cars and enjoyed restoring and capturing trophies with their 1956 Corvette. He was a proud member of the Cruisin’ Hoosiers. Don enjoyed landscaping and maintaining his palm trees and tropical flowers in his Florida home. He enjoyed golfing, loved watching races and was an avid Notre Dame football fan.
Don was a member of the Englewood UMC, Beaver Dam UMC, as well as Warsaw Community Church. He was a member of the American Legion, Elks, and the Moose. He will be loved and missed by all. We know that they will be “Forever Cruising” and will remain in our hearts always.
He will be missed by his wife, Tammy, his daughter, Kristi (John) Vandygriff, his son, Garth (Danielle) Cole, six grandchildren, nine step-grandchildren, his sisters, Pat (preceded in death by John) Mullins, Sue (Kay) Flenar, Bev (Kyle) Carter, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the ALS Association of Indiana.
Joseph Gerald Stillwagon
Rita Jean Stillwagon
Rita Jean Stillwagon, 87, passed away on September 15, 2021, in Aptos, CA. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Joseph Gerald Stillwagon, who passed away on May 15, 2017, at the age of 85, in Punta Gorda, FL.
They are survived by their six children, Judy (Jim) Berlucchi, Dexter, MI, Christy (Dan) Brune, Aptos, CA, Joseph (Roice) Stillwagon, Auburn, CA, Steven (Jana) Stillwagon, Dallas, TX, Jeffery (Selina) Stillwagon, Belleville, MI, John Stillwagon, Southgate, MI, many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren … and still counting.
Joe had a long, distinguished career as an engineer at GM Hydramatic, Willow Run. He had a brilliant mind, and a tender heart (although teenage boys dating his daughters might disagree). He could fix anything, excelled at sports, and was a remarkable pianist - there were seasons when he played evenings in a piano bar to provide for his growing family, and recordings of his dazzling talent are a family treasure.
Rita was tireless in creating an appealing home while caring for six rambunctious children - her creative birthday parties, Halloween costumes, and holiday decorating were unforgettable. And her lively spirit could turn even the mundane into an exciting adventure. While stoic in difficulties, her unflappable, nature was always a comfort. Throughout her life, she was a role model, mentor, and good friend to many, and treated everyone she met with dignity and grace.
They were kids having kids, but possessed astonishing wisdom and maturity, and were fun to be around - there were raucous family games, epic vacations (six kids and a dog in a station wagon with no a/c), and an enjoyment of life that was contagious to all who knew them.
In 1973 they threw caution to the wind and opened a restaurant, the Woodstone Inn, in Ypsilanti, MI. Their passion, vision and hard work made it wildly successful - the food was renowned, and the parties were legendary. And they had a knack for making patrons and employees feel like family.
They gave their children the gifts of a stable, loving family, memories of a childhood filled with wonder, an appreciation of nature, art, and music, a strong work ethic, common sense, a ‘can-do’ mindset, and a deep love for God and country.
After retiring, Joe and Rita enjoyed their summers in northern Michigan and winters in Florida. They traveled, cruised, and enjoyed the simple pleasures of life - just being together, spending time with family and friends, and, of course, happy hour. They will be greatly missed.
A memorial service and burial will be held on Monday, October 4th, 11 a.m., at the St Clairsville Union Cemetery, 211 Maple Avenue, St Clairsville, OH.
