CHARLOTTE
Diane Caverly-France
Diane Caverly-France, age 66, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Punta Gorda, FL Sunday, September 8, 2019. Diane is survived by her son Jeremy Caverly of Detroit, MI; Two brothers, Daniel Osborne of Marietta, GA.; Thomas Osborne of Canton, O.; Granddaughters Reagon and Soren Caverly also of Detroit, MI.; along with many nieces and nephews who adored her. She was proceeded in death by her parents Clifton R. & Geraldine Osborne; Husband John W. France.
Diane was born December 4,1952 in Moline, IL. to Clifton and Geraldine (Fitzgerald) Osborne. Graduated from Regina High School, South Euclid, O. in 1969. She then went on to Walsh University, Canton, O. for her college studies. She made Punta Gorda, FL her home in 1976 settling in to a warmer climate. Diane was employed at the Harbour Inn & Raw Bar in Port Charlotte for 27+ years as a server & manager where she made hundreds of friends out of her customers each year. After receiving her teaching certificate she became a substitute teacher at Charlotte Harbor Center School.
Diane loved to travel with friends and family on cruises and was a permanent fixture at the annual Fitzgerald Reunion.She was a avid boater with husband John, and they and their boating friends created the "Nipple Deep Yacht Club."
She will be sorely missed by her sidekick Shih Tzu Cassie.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for October date to be announced.
Victoria DuCasse
Victoria DuCasse, 85, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Arrangements are by Johnson-Taylor Funeral & Cremation.
Richard N. Ebanks
Richard N. Ebanks, 49, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Doctor’s Hospital in Sarasota, Florida.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Reginald Ferrero
Reginald (Rex) Ferrero, 86, of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away September 12, 2019.
He was born May 18, 1933 in Detroit, Michigan.
Reginald was a retired businessman, the owner of gas station, bar and trucks. He enjoyed golfing, horseshoes, softball and fishing.
Survivors include his wife Mary (Liz), children, Cynthia (Lois) Gyurich, Mark (Donna) Ferrero, Terry (Patty) Ferrero, Dan Ferrero, Jeff (Wendy) Ferrero; stepchildren, Susie Holder, Roy (Stephanie) Bailey, Brenda (Larry) Qualls; Glenn (Kathy) Bailey; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Magdaline and Anton Ferrero; stepfather, Robert Mackey; brother, Richard Ferrero, sister, Judy Ferrero; stepson, Jerry Bailey.
A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Moose Lodge #1693, 2790 Disston Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL.
Dennis McDougald Sr.
Dennis "Mac" McDougald Sr., 74, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Elk Grove Village and Wheeling, Illinois, died on Tuesday, Aug 27, 2019.
Dennis born in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug 27, 1945, to Ross and Sadie (Galorath) McDougald.
He graduated from Lane Technical High School. He was an accomplished leader in the grocery business, achieving district and general manager positions. In one of his assignments, he was the guy sent to a store to improve its profitability. He worked at National Tea, A&P, Osco Drug and Walmart. Dennis loved to joke around and have fun.
Married to Nancy (Nunzia Cipriani) McDougald. He had three sons with his first spouse, Kathryn (Kania) McDougald: Dennis (Lora) McDougald, Jr., Donald (Linda Schwerzler) and Shawn (Patricia) McDougald. He was a stepfather to Nancy's son, Mark Nieses. He is survived by grandchildren, Shannon and Kyle, Kendal, Shelby and Andrea; his brother, Lawrence M (Guadalupe) McDougald; several nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronald (Camille) McDougald.
A funeral will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Condolences will be at 10 a.m. followed by Catholic Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Emily Church, 1400 E. Central Road, Mt. Prospect, Illinois. Interment will be at 11:30 a.m. at All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Road, Des Plaines, Illinois. No flowers, please.
Constance L. Morehart
Constance Leontine (Paul) Morehart, age 84, passed away at her home in Punta Gorda, Florida, on Thursday, September 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She died of congestive heart failure.
Connie was born in 1934 in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, to Wilfrid and Alice Paul, and was the fifth of six children. She was the widow of Jonas Leroy Morehart, who she married on September 4, 1954. They met at a roller-skating rink in Norfolk, Virginia, while Jonas was still on active duty in the Navy. They moved to Punta Gorda in 1995, after raising their six children in Alexandria, VA, where they lived for 25 years.
Connie was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a dedicated volunteer at the local St. Vincent de Paul Society, a Catholic charity, for 25 years. She also supported the USO and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. She loved spending time with family and friends, watching classic movies, and playing dominoes, cards, and other games. She enjoyed bowling and played on many bowling leagues going back to the 1970s.
Connie is survived by her youngest brother, Donald Paul, her six children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda, Florida, on Saturday, September 28, at 11:00 am. The funeral service will be led by Fr. Jerry Kaywell. A gathering will be held on Friday, September 27, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Roberson’s Funeral Home at 215 Mary St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the charities she regularly supported including St. Vincent de Paul Society of Punta Gorda, Florida, USO, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
More information and photos can be found on conniemorehart.com. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes, Punta Gorda Chapel.
Dr. William A. Winslow
Dr. William A. Winslow, 89, passed away September 10, 2019 in Port Charlotte, FL., born in Toledo, OH to J.B. and Evelyn Marie Winslow on May 1, 1930. He graduated summa cum laude from the University of Toledo with a Bachelor of Science in 1952. While finishing his bachelor degree he began attending the University of Michigan medical school pursuing his goal of becoming a doctor. 1955 was a big year for him; he became a doctor after graduation from UM and in June married Beverlee Kubic. He would then serve two years in the Air Force as a base physician in Everett, WA. After those two years he returned to Ohio settling in the new city of Oregon where he resided until retiring to Florida. He practiced medicine on the east side of Toledo joining the Family Medical Center. He also served 45 years as the house doctor at the Lutheran Old Folks Home and had privileges at St. Charles and Riverside Hospitals.
Bill was an avid boater until 2015 when he sold the last of his 5 boats. He was a member of Toledo Yacht Club for 60 years. He was extremely involved with the United States Sail and Power Squadron and was a life member of over 50 years. In 1980 he served as commander of the Toledo Power Squadron. After moving to Florida, he became involved with the Peach River Power Squadron. He was a National Officer within the Power Squadron. While in Florida, he was a member of the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club.
Bill was a member of First St. John Lutheran Church, Toledo, OH, where he served as an elder. He faithfully attended the 7:45 a.m. service before making his rounds at the hospitals. While in Florida he attended Faith Lutheran in Punta Gorda, where he also served as an elder.
During his 64 years of marriage to Beverlee they traveled extensively around the globe. The only continent they did not visit was Antarctica. His favorite trips were on his boats; cruising the Great Lakes. He was always ready to take a boat ride.
Bill loved UM football and was a season ticket holder for many years. He enjoyed watching any Wolverine team no matter the sport. And he cheered on all of the professional teams in Detroit.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Beverlee, sons, Michael (Donna), Douglas (Sharon), daughter, Nancy (Douglas) Wilhelm. Grandchildren: Grand, Brett, Patrick and LeAnn Winslow. Brother, Paul (Marilyn) Winslow. Proceeded in death by his parents, and son, David Allen Winslow.
A memorial service will be held in December at South Port Square. He will be cremated and his ashes will be taken back to Lake Erie. A memorial service will also be held in Ohio.
Donations can be made to First St. John Lutheran Church, Toledo, OH. or Faith Lutheran Church, Punta Gorda, FL.
NORTH PORT
Ann Rehak
Ann “Seka” Rehak, 83, of North Port, FL passed away on September 4, 2019. She was born on October 5, 1935 in Yugoslavia.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Jaroslav Vero Rehak. Survivors include her children: Kruno (Carrie) Rehak and John (S. Donna) Rehak. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kristina Rehak, Jasmine (Justin) Waltz, Alisha Rehak; great grandson, Wyatt Vero Waltz; and one sister, Biserka Muller. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, 6 PM, at Port Charlotte Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2036 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33980.
DESOTO COUNTY
Barbara O. Boyd
Barbara Olga Boyd, 89, of Lake Suzy passed away on September 18, 2019. She was born on December 8, 1929 to John and Mary Kudla of Detroit, Michigan. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and generous, fun-loving friend to many. She was licensed as a cosmetologist and was a multi-gallon blood donor.
She married the love of her life, Walter Boryskewich Boyd, a sailor in the Canadian Navy, on June 8, 1946 in Hamtramck, Michigan. Barbara and her husband were very active in the Ukrainian church and community in Detroit. They were instrumental in helping their five sons in the early days of their business, Boyd Brothers Service, Inc. in Charlotte county.
When Barbara greeted you at her home, she would say--- hello, are you hungry? Barbara was an amazing cook and she enjoyed golf, bowling, music, mahjong and an occasional trip to a casino. She was also an avid reader. Barbara traveled extensively. Among her favorites were a cruise to Australia and New Zealand, golfing at Kapalua in Maui, golfing in Salzburg, Austria and Anchorage, Alaska. Additionally, she and her husband, Walter traveled with lifelong friends to Acapulco, Cancun, Bermuda and Canada.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty four years, Walter, infant son John, brother John Kudla, sister Catherine Dodge and daughter-in-law Tina Boyd. She is survived by her sons Edward (Kathleen) Boyd, Eugene (Kathy) Boyd, Robert (Bonnie) Boyd, Ronald (Marianne) Boyd and Walter Boyd; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held in the coming weeks. Donations in Barbara’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. The family thanks Barbara’s kind caregivers, specifically the care she received at Sandhill Gardens.
