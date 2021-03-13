Olga S. Lozinsky
Olga S. Lozinsky, 59, of North Port, Florida, passed away on March 4, 2021, from cancer.
Olga arrived in the USA in 1992 from Ukraine. She went on to study accounting at the Milwaukee Area Technical College, Wisconsin. After graduation, Olga has been working as an accountant in Wisconsin, Illinois and Florida. Olga was an avid gardener and an excellent baker.
Olga was predeceased by her parents and older brother. She is survived by her husband, Miroslav; and two sons, Nick and Alex.
