Olin Roy Kelso Jr.

Olin Roy Kelso Jr., Of Port Charlotte, Florida died on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Bayfront Health in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Olin was Born on December 23, 1942, to the late Olin Roy and Marjorie(Smith) Kelso in Birmingham, Alabama. Olin retired from the county zoning department as a plan's examiner.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, 2 p.m. March 11, 2023, at Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory located at 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Florida 33948.

Friends may visit www.robersonfh.com to extend their condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
