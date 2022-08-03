Otis Rudolph Futch, Sr., 94 of Port Charlotte, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born in Punta Gorda, FL to Robert and Anita Futch on August 7, 1927.

Otis lived in Charlotte County his entire life. He was a humble man, dedicated husband, father, and grandfather whose love and loyalty for his family was his entire world. He was a Forest Ranger for the Florida Forest Service serving for 31 years at the Frizzell Tower site in El Jobean.

Load entries