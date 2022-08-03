Otis Rudolph Futch, Sr., 94 of Port Charlotte, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born in Punta Gorda, FL to Robert and Anita Futch on August 7, 1927.
Otis lived in Charlotte County his entire life. He was a humble man, dedicated husband, father, and grandfather whose love and loyalty for his family was his entire world. He was a Forest Ranger for the Florida Forest Service serving for 31 years at the Frizzell Tower site in El Jobean.
Otis loved what he did and took pride in being one of the best Rangers in the state. Over the years he was recognized with numerous awards and letters of appreciation from Tallahassee commending his dedication and service as a firefighter. Otis loved being outdoors and that is where you would find him on most days. He took pride in the appearance of the Frizzell Tower site and grounds as well as keeping his firefighting equipment clean and well maintained. Otis had a great sense of humor and loved to tease. He had his own slang and was the "king" of assigning nicknames.
Otis will be greatly missed by his son Otis "Odie" Jr (Deanna); daughters Geri (Doug); Kristy (Chad); as well as five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Nelda "Nel" Futch of 69 years; brothers, Oscar Louie, Eugene, Robert, Gerald and sister Alvera. Otis was the "baby" of the family being the youngest of six children.
The family will receive friends noon - 1 p.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Punta Gorda Chapel of Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services with a service in celebration of Otis' life following at 1 p.m. Burial will be held at Indian Springs Cemetery at 2 p.m.
