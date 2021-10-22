Pamela Mae Page-Bellis, 69, of North Port, Florida, entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. She was surrounded by family at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Pam was born in Chicago, Illinois, on June 9, 1952, and relocated to Florida in 1980. Pam owned a beauty shop in Chicago for many years. While attending college, she was an award-winning journalist for St. Petersburg Junior College later going on to serve as faculty advisor for the college newspaper “The Wooden Horse.” Pam played a key role in the planning and execution of the nation’s first Millennium Community recognized by the White House, The Pinellas County Millennium Celebration. She served as a marketing/PR executive for the Pinellas County Health Department, the University of South Florida, Census 2000 and Census 2010. Pam owned her own desktop publishing/marketing company, “Compass Productions,” while simultaneously publishing her own Christian newspaper, “The Suncoast Compass.” In her life, she wore many hats: hairdresser, college professor, Cubmaster, marketing guru, and public relations extraordinaire. but no titles compared to Wife, Mom, and Mimmy.
After her retirement in 2010, Pam resumed her love for crochet and spent many years making scarves, hats, and more for family, friends, premature babies, the homeless, and others in need. Her pieces were recently featured in a runway show during New York Fashion Week 2021.
Pam is survived by her three children, Shaunna Bellis-Nottingham (Robert) of North Port, Florida, Joshua Bellis (José Guzmán Ventura) of Sussex New Jersey, and Michael Bellis (Nicole) of Leonardtown, Maryland. Her grandchildren, Khalan, Isaiah and Piper will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, David; her parents, John and Ethel; and her brother, Ronnie.
Services will be held at 4:30 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Suncoast Baptist Church, 410 Warrington Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in her name to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Georgia (https://www.rmhccga.org). Arrangements by Farley Funeral Home, North Port.
