Patrice B. Schmitt
Patrice B. Schmitt, 82, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died peacefully surrounded by family on Feb. 11, 2021. Patrice was born Sept. 6, 1938, in Springfield, Massachusetts, resided in Guilford, Connecticut until retiring to Port Charlotte, Florida. She was the oldest of seven, a loving wife, mother of four, and grandmother of 10.
Patrice graduated from Albertus Magnus College, where at a dance, she met her husband of 50 years, Edward J. Schmitt Jr. She worked in the Guilford school system for many years in special education. Upon relocating to Port Charlotte, she continued to serve the community by volunteering at the local elementary school, Tidewell Hospice, and the food pantry. She was a member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, and enjoyed playing tennis and mahjong.
It was Patrice’s wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to the Tidewell Hospice, https://tidewellhospice.org/home/.
A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.