Patrice B. Schmitt

Patrice B. Schmitt, 82, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died peacefully surrounded by family on Feb. 11, 2021. Patrice was born Sept. 6, 1938, in Springfield, Massachusetts, resided in Guilford, Connecticut until retiring to Port Charlotte, Florida. She was the oldest of seven, a loving wife, mother of four, and grandmother of 10.

Patrice graduated from Albertus Magnus College, where at a dance, she met her husband of 50 years, Edward J. Schmitt Jr. She worked in the Guilford school system for many years in special education. Upon relocating to Port Charlotte, she continued to serve the community by volunteering at the local elementary school, Tidewell Hospice, and the food pantry. She was a member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, and enjoyed playing tennis and mahjong.

It was Patrice’s wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to the Tidewell Hospice, https://tidewellhospice.org/home/.

A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.

