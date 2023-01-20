Patricia A. Chasse

Patricia A. Chasse, age 78, of Englewood, Fla., on Wednesday, January 14, 2023, was given her wings and there is a new angel in heaven. With her loving husband by her side she peacefully passed in a caring Hospice facility. She was born on December 13, 1944, in Bristol, Conn.

Patricia was a devout Catholic and a spiritual soul who could never do enough for her family, friends, and others. She loved polka dancing, the serenity of the beach, taking long walks, enjoying the Florida sunsets, sailing and spending time with her grandchildren.


