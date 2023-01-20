Patricia A. Chasse, age 78, of Englewood, Fla., on Wednesday, January 14, 2023, was given her wings and there is a new angel in heaven. With her loving husband by her side she peacefully passed in a caring Hospice facility. She was born on December 13, 1944, in Bristol, Conn.
Patricia was a devout Catholic and a spiritual soul who could never do enough for her family, friends, and others. She loved polka dancing, the serenity of the beach, taking long walks, enjoying the Florida sunsets, sailing and spending time with her grandchildren.
Missing her terribly will be her husband of 31 years, Roger Chasse; daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Kevin Noel; her son and daughter-in-law Robert and Maria Wise; her stepson and wife Roger and Alicia Chasse and her stepdaughter Anne Chasse; grandchildren Melinda Noel, Rebecca Noel, Adam Chasse, and Caroline Chasse and many friends and acquaintances.
Patricia had an associates degree and worked as an executive secretary at Altair, a legal secretary at RZA law firm and in a discharge planner office at Bristol Hospital. Patricia once served as the President of the Bristol local chapter of Professional Secretaries Association. She most recently served as the financial secretary of the Plainville Campground.
Being also an avid quilter many of her beautiful creations were donated to raise money for various charities. Patricia was also a tremendous cook and homemaker.
A funeral service will be held at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Englewood on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 10 a.m., followed by a committal service at Sarasota National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to TideWell Hospice or The Catholic Council of Women, care of St. Raphael's Catholic Church.
Farley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory of Patricia or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
