Patricia A. Stacer

Patricia A. Stacer, 75, of North Port, Florida, passed away on Feb. 26, 2021.

A Mass in Remembrance of Patricia will be held at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021, at San Pedro Catholic Church, North Port.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at St. Clement Catholic Church in Romeo, Michigan.

For full obituary, please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

