Patricia Ann Bonacorsi

Patricia Ann (Pat) Bonacorsi, 90, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center.

Pat was born in Jacksonville, Illinois, on July 28, 1932, to Harold and Elisabeth Henderson (Tuite). Pat graduated from Routt Catholic High School in Jacksonville, Illinois, where she met her husband, Edward Bonacorsi. After working in a local jewelry store, Pat's sister encouraged her to take a job in the Gibson Building as an administrative assistant. She married Ed in 1956, and spent their days operating several family businesses, including two pharmacies and a partnership in a fine dining restaurant in Jerseyville, Illinois.


