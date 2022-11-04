Patricia Ann Bonacorsi

Patricia Ann (Pat) Bonacorsi, 90, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center.
Pat was born in Jacksonville, Illinois, on July 28, 1932, to Harold and Elisabeth Henderson (Tuite). Pat graduated from Routt Catholic High School in Jacksonville, Illinois, where she met her husband, Edward Bonacorsi. After working in a local jewelry store, Pat's sister encouraged her to take a job in the Gibson Building as an administrative assistant. She married Ed in 1956, and spent their days operating several family businesses, including two pharmacies and a partnership in a fine dining restaurant in Jerseyville, Illinois.
Pat enjoyed life to its fullest, and to the very end, never lost her sense of humor or wit. Throughout her life, she enjoyed gardening, caring for her animals and visiting with her family. She especially enjoyed afternoons shopping and frequenting her favorite establishments in search of the perfect Cosmo.
Pat is survived by her son Robert Bonacorsi of North Port, Fla.; granddaughter Ashley (Kyle) Stansbery and great-grandchildren; Isaac Lee and Ameila Jett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward R. Bonacorsi, her sister, Mary Kathryn Hogan (Henderson), as well as her parents. Pat was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She adored her granddaughter and loved to visit with her great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to Robin Upton and Tina Speeney, Pat's caregivers, not only for their care and compassion, but for their friendship.
To honor her wishes, there will be no services. Please consider donating in Pat's memory to the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County; 3519 Drance Street, Port Charlotte, Florida 33980. This shelter had the perfect puppy companion for the Bonacorsi family. The infamous "Mr. B" provided years of love and wags to those around him and took special care of Pat. Arrangements are under the care of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. located at 14538 Tamiami Trail, North Port, Florida 34287. 941-423-9110
