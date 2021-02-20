Patricia Ann Goulding Bobo

Patricia Ann Goulding Bobo, daughter of Reba and Harry R. Goulding, said farewell from her Punta Gorda home with her family near.

She was a fourth-generation Punta Gorda native. She enjoyed a wonderful childhood on Retta Esplanade in a house filled daily with fresh hibiscus grown by her father, the master hybridizer. She graduated from Charlotte High School in 1951. In the words of locals, she was “old Punta Gorda.”

Mickey, her husband, departed peacefully from the same house years ago. She is survived by her daughter, Elta Gipson; her son, Allen Bobo; five grandchildren; four-great grandchildren; a host of wonderful nieces and nephews from her late brothers Joe and Mike Goulding; and many local friends who lovingly cared for her.

A celebration of life will soon be announced.

