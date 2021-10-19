Patricia Claire Nirmaier, 84 of Englewood, FL passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 17, 2021 with her devoted family at her side.
She was born on February 1, 1937 in Bellerose, NY to Harold and Frances (Kern) Brennan. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband John E. Nirmaier on December 28, 1996.
Patricia was a loving home maker. She had moved to Florida in 1985 coming from Long Island, NY. Her hobbies included crossword puzzles, reading, sewing, spending time with her family and loving her 5 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children: Joan (Tom) Sehy of North Port, FL; Karen Nirmaier of Jamesport, NY; John Nirmaier of Lambertville, NJ; Barbara (Rick) Connick of Englewood, FL; Susan Fontana of Englewood, FL; a sister: Joan Smith of Port Charlotte, FL; two brothers: Richard Brennan of Punta Gorda, FL; William Brennan of West Babylon, NY; seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her siblings: Harold Brennan, Jr.; Gerard Brennan, Dolores Lubbe, James Brennan and Thomas Brennan.
Beloved Aunt Pat to 28 nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc 3070 S. McCall Rd. Englewood, FL 34224. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 25 at 9:30 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church 5265 Placida Rd. Grove City, FL 34224.
Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com
