Patricia K. Pace
Patricia K. Pace, age 99½, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Heritage Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care in Englewood, Florida.
Born July 27, 1921, in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, Pat moved to Washington, D.C. where determination and hard work characterized her career as a management analyst for the United States Post Office and the Veterans Administration. She married Russell Pace in 1951. They moved in 1980 from the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C. to the Gardens of Gulf Cove, where Pat served from 1990-1993 as a director for the Property Owners Association. For many years, Pat actively participated at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, enjoying vigorous Bible study discussions and serving as “busgirl” for fellowship dinners.
Pat is survived by her son Blake Pace and his wife Lynn, her daughter Kathryn Pace, and three grandchildren, Kellye Mendoza, Russell Kaufman-Pace, and Robert Pace. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Martha Lynch Kobielus, five brothers, and her husband Russell Pace.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota, Florida, or the Activity Fund of Heritage Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care, Englewood, Florida.
Local arrangements by Lemon Bay Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Private burial to take place in St. John’s Cemetery, Hampton, Virginia, date to be determined.
