Patricia L. Ward, age 86, of Punta Gorda Isles, Florida former many-year resident of the Sleepy Hollow, Illinois passed away peacefully at home under the greatly appreciated Tidewell Hospice care with her loving family by her side on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Patricia was born on January 7, 1936, in Des Moines, Iowa and was the daughter of the late Charles Arthur and Minnie Sota (nee Walls) Bennett. On January 15, 1960, she married her beloved husband John R. Ward. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother blessed with two children, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was a many-year member of the New Life in Christ Church (formally First United Methodist Church) Punta Gorda, Florida. She was also a former many-year member of First United Methodist Church of West Dundee, Illinois. Pat was a talented artist painting with Red Hat studios and her paintings will always be cherished. She enjoyed many years of cruising on the Florida waters with her husband John on their sailing vessel 'Windward'. She was a long-time member of the Punta Gorda Boat Club. She was at the helm and took trophies home in local regattas.
Survivors include her husband, John, her two children: Dana Hollmer, and Stephanie (Mike) Pearson. Other survivors include her grandchildren: Natasha Pearson, Alexandra Pearson, Michael Pearson, John (Marleigh) Hollmer, and Jaclyn Hollmer; her great-grandchildren, Haisley, Henry, and Kacelyn Hollmer and Samuel Stubbs. Patricia was preceded in death by her mother, father, and son in law Kris Hollmer.
A celebration of life will be held on December 8th at 10:00 a.m. at the New Life in Christ Church in Punta Gorda with a private interment following at the Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Methodist Children's Home, 51 Children's Way, Enterprise, Florida 32725.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Punta Gorda Chapel.
