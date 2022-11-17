Patricia L. Ward

Patricia L. Ward, age 86, of Punta Gorda Isles, Florida former many-year resident of the Sleepy Hollow, Illinois passed away peacefully at home under the greatly appreciated Tidewell Hospice care with her loving family by her side on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Patricia was born on January 7, 1936, in Des Moines, Iowa and was the daughter of the late Charles Arthur and Minnie Sota (nee Walls) Bennett. On January 15, 1960, she married her beloved husband John R. Ward. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother blessed with two children, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was a many-year member of the New Life in Christ Church (formally First United Methodist Church) Punta Gorda, Florida. She was also a former many-year member of First United Methodist Church of West Dundee, Illinois. Pat was a talented artist painting with Red Hat studios and her paintings will always be cherished. She enjoyed many years of cruising on the Florida waters with her husband John on their sailing vessel 'Windward'. She was a long-time member of the Punta Gorda Boat Club. She was at the helm and took trophies home in local regattas.


Load entries