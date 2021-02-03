Patricia Lee Lucia
Patricia Lee Lucia, 81, of North Port, Florida passed away Jan. 29, 2021. Patricia was born on July 6, 1939, in New York to the late Edward Cetlin and Irene Kean-Gemborys.
Pat was the head Sacristan and a faithful and devoted member of San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port where she helped with donation drives, vacation bible school and bingo. She was also involved with the North Port Senior Center. Pat loved meeting for breakfast at McDonald's to visit with her friends and in the afternoon playing cards with the ladies. When Pat moved from Massachusetts to Florida she made numerous friends who she considered family and loved dearly.
Patricia is survived by her sister Pamela Gourley and husband David, brother Mark Cetlin and wife Rosa, son, Kevin Stevens, daughter Ann Pyburn, grandchildren: William Pyburn and wife Jessica, Derek Pyburn, Amanda Stevens, Katelyn Smart and husband Benjamin , great -grandchildren: Makayla Pyburn, Aubrey Pyburn, Liam Smart, and Brody Smart and numerous other family and friends.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert Lucia and an infant daughter.
Private services will be held at a later date.
