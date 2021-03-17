Patricia Mae Rossi (Frank)
Patricia Mae Rossi (Frank) 83, of Englewood, Florida (Fitchburg, Mass)
Pati left this world on her own terms on Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Englewood Community Hospital in Englewood, Florida, after a brief and acute illness. Pati was a beloved matriarch, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and friend to all who knew her. This beautiful soul was born to Harold M. and Ruth Marion (Espie) Frank on June 8, 1937. Born at Lucy Helen Memorial Hospital in Fitchburg, Mass., Pati was the 17th child of this family. She grew up in Townsend, Mass., attended Spaulding Memorial School from grades 3-12, and graduated in 1955. Pati went on to attend the University of Houston in Texas and trained at St. Luke’s Hospital in vocational nursing. She always loved to help people, learn new things, travel, express creatively, and have fun, enjoying games, music, theatre, and dance venues — a highlight being the 1956 Elvis concert in Houston where she got a kiss, on her lips, from the king. In New England, she chose to raise a family, working many years at Burbank Hospital from pediatrics to surgery. In 1975, Pati decided to start her own business. She was proud to have been a pioneer in the medical transcription field. Pati owned and operated “Montachusett Transcription Service” serving Leominster, Fitchburg, Gardner, and Ft. Devens until 1991 when she sold her business — a great accomplishment for a liberated woman ahead of her time. She loved and enjoyed her family, attended most reunions, keeping her friends close to her heart, all the while being a dedicated wife and mother. Pati was predeceased by her husband Richard S. Rossi, Sr. in 2008 after 51 years together. She is survived by a sister, Jane Frank-Liwski and her husband Stuart. Pati’s pride and joys were her equally cherished blood-line and step-descendants. Pati leaves three loved and adoring children: Dr. Pamela Rossi-Bernhardt and husband Robert Bernhardt of Sedona, Arizona, Cheryl Ann Slattery and husband Peter N. Slattery of Englewood, Fla., and Richard S. Rossi, Jr. and his fiancée Kim Hartwell of Athol, Mass. Pati leaves four beloved grandchildren: Matthew C. Slattery and his wife Kara, Shaun P. Slattery and his wife Rebecca, Jonathan T. Rossi, and Stephanie G. Rossi. Pati was happy to have lived long enough to be great-grandmother (Gigi) to Shaun and Rebecca’s now almost 1-year-old daughter Brielle Sophia Slattery, and to hear her lively great-grandchild say, Hi Gigi!
She was delighted to learn that Shaun and Rebecca were expecting another girl, and was equally excited to learn that Matt and Kara are expecting a boy. Pati also knew, loved, celebrated, and visited her step-descendants: Robert’s daughter SaRa C. Bernhardt and her husband Zachary’s four children: Sakari Isis Lista, Julieanna Juanita Luquin, Maximiliano Roberto Luquin, and Major Kane Bernhardt of Pahoa, Hawaii. As well, Kim’s son Justin Burdick and his wife Devin, and their two sons Sullivan and Griffin, and her daughter Emily Gaudreau, her husband Erick, and their son Everett. Pati was a member of the Medical Transcription Society, Englewood Eagles #3885, and Englewood Moose Lodge Chapter 1582. She regularly volunteered for the Englewood Meals on Wheels. Ever young-at-heart, Pati worked, served, and played hard. She shared her love of nature and touched the lives of so many people and pets. She liked the night life-She liked to boogie! She will remain with us, in our hearts, forever.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating, in Pati’s name, to the Englewood (Florida) Meals on Wheels.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date, to honor her final wish. Special thanks to the staff and nurses at Englewood Community Hospital for their loving support, encouragement, care, and compassion.
