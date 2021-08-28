Patricia Samuels, 76, of Englewood, Florida, passed peacefully at Tidewell Hospice on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, after a brief illness.
She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, in October of 1944, to the late Kermeth and Rosalynn Avery.
She was a graduate of Ball State University with a bachelor’s degree and from Northern Kentucky University with a master’s degree, both in secondary business education. She taught in Cincinnati Public Schools for over 30 years, starting as a business teacher, and ended her career as the Director of the Academy of Finance for CPS. Retiring to Florida in 2000 she became a licensed Realtor, working for Manasota Key Realty.
Pat enjoyed traveling, being on the water, golf, skiing, their RV, forging friendships through her real estate work, and spending time with her family, friends and neighbors. Her travels have taken her to every state, by car or RV, (except Hawaii), to several of the Caribbean islands, and to a many European countries. She lived in Heidelberg, Germany, with her husband while he was stationed there with the Army.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Steve, of Englewood; their son, Scott and daughter- in-law Kim of Arvada, Colorado; her sister, Sue; and her husband of Indianapolis, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Because of the current COVID-19 outbreaks, we will postpone any celebration service.
