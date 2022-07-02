Patricia Shea "Pat" Cunningham passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021, in Englewood, Fla.
Pat was born in Tampa, Fla., on October 29, 1938. Pat graduated from Florida State University in 1960. She married Joseph W. "Bill" Cunningham in 1960 and they were married for over sixty years.
Pat started her career in education as Director of Head Start in Beaumont, Texas in 1963. In 1967, she began an over thirty year career in education in the Raleigh/Wake County, North Carolina public school system as a teacher, guidance counselor, director of guidance services and principal finishing her career as Principal at AV Baucom Elementary in Apex, N.C. She was highly regarded as a principal during her career receiving multiple awards for accomplishment.
Upon retiring, Pat returned to Florida where she and her husband Bill lived on Palm Island for almost twenty years.
She will be remembered for her dedication to education, warmth, compassion and love for her family.
She is survived by her son, Joseph W. "Chip" Cunningham, Jr; daughter-in-law, Angela R. Cunningham and granddaughters, Kailee R. Cunningham and Claire R. Cunningham.
A Memorial Service for Pat, along with her husband Bill, will be held at St Francis Assisi Church in Englewood, Fla., July 9, 2022 at 12:00 pm. Internment Service for Pat and Bill will immediately follow.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.