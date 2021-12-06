Patrick John Farino, Jr., 75, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Sunday, November 28, 2021, at PAM Specialty Hospital, Sarasota, Florida.
Patrick was born on December 1, 1945, in Winchester, Mass., to the late Patrick and Laurel Farino. Patrick graduated from Woburn High School in 1966. He then enlisted in the Army on July 31, 1967, and went to Ft Knox, Ky., for basic training. In November of 1993, Pat retired from the Army as a Master Sergeant after 24 years of honorable service. He moved to Port Charlotte in 1994 and started working for Wal-Mart for a few years and then worked for the Postal service for 12 years. Patrick married Jeanne Letourneau on August 8, 1999.
In his many years of service to his country, Pat earned the Bronze Star, a Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal-Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Liberation Medal-Kuwait, Parachute Badge & Combat Infantry Badge as well as many other medals and ribbons for service and achievement.
Survived by his loving family, his wife of 22 years, Frances Jeanne Farino, of Port Charlotte; two sons Jether C. Farino (Katheryn) of San Antonio, Texas, and Jon M. Farino (Lee) of Roy, Washington; step son Robert C. Cox, of Port Charlotte; three sisters, Laurel Navarro (John) of Woodstock, Georgia, Michelle Farino of Woburn, Massachusetts, Kathleen Dailey of Malden, Massachusetts; four brothers, Gary D. Farino of Port Charlotte, Gregory P. Farino of Marietta, Georgia, Barry "Nam" J. Farino of Woburn Massachusetts and Charles Farino-Tudeo of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Five grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 10, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to service time. Private interment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Doug Jacobson Resident Fund Inc., P.O. Box 380771, Port Charlotte, FL 33938
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
