Patrick Wheatley Wood, age 63, passed away with the love of his life by his side in the early hours of Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Patrick was born on June 3, 1958, in Monmouth, Ill., to Donald and Audrey (Penland) Wood.
Patrick was raised in the Gurnee area with his siblings, Jennifer, Brian, and Michael, he later graduated from high school there. From a young age, Patrick had a great mind, and he was able to do anything he put his mind to. He was a handyman by trade, and he was always doing something for work. By chance, he would meet the love of his life, Mary Holden, in 2017, and after he relocated to Florida to fix up a rental property he owned, she would join him so they could begin their life together. Patrick loved to spend time riding his Harley and fishing in the Florida waters when he wasn't busy working on his home or researching how to overcome a challenging task.
Feeling drawn West, Patrick and Mary would find themselves searching for their dream property by a lake in the mountains, finding exactly that, North of Colville in August of 2020. Here, Patrick was able to continue his passion for fishing as he and Mary once again began fixing up their home to truly make it their own. Patrick was a kind and loving man, who really valued helping others in whatever way he could, whether it be jumping into action to search for someone who had gone missing, or helping clear a neighbor's way from snow.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Audrey Wood. He is survived by his loving partner, Mary Holden; his sister, Jennifer Beake; and his brothers, Brian and Michael Wood.
A celebration of life for Patrick will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in Patrick's honor.
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted in care.
