Patsy Ann Freeman, 69, of Pleasant View, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville.

Patsy was born on Oct. 17, 1951, in Marblehead, Massachusetts to the late Carl and Gertrude Sutton Freeman. She retired as a nurse at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Carl Freeman, Jr. Survivors include her spouse, Jean Pryne; son, Stephen (Amie) Winer; daughter, Melissa (Mark) Winer; sisters, Kathy (Jim) Dube and Donna (Joe) Burbidge; grandchildren, Maxwell Winer, Emma Winer, Savannah (Kyle) Hobson, Melina Lafreniere, Mollie Winer, Auggie Winer; and great-grandchild, Alexander Lafreniere. Patsy’s remains will be cremated and no services are planned at this time.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA, 213 Oceola Ave, Nashville, Tn 37209.

Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View is in charge of these arrangements. www.austinandbell.com

