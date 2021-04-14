Patsy Ann Freeman
Patsy Ann Freeman, 69, of Pleasant View, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville.
Patsy was born on Oct. 17, 1951, in Marblehead, Massachusetts to the late Carl and Gertrude Sutton Freeman. She retired as a nurse at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Carl Freeman, Jr. Survivors include her spouse, Jean Pryne; son, Stephen (Amie) Winer; daughter, Melissa (Mark) Winer; sisters, Kathy (Jim) Dube and Donna (Joe) Burbidge; grandchildren, Maxwell Winer, Emma Winer, Savannah (Kyle) Hobson, Melina Lafreniere, Mollie Winer, Auggie Winer; and great-grandchild, Alexander Lafreniere. Patsy’s remains will be cremated and no services are planned at this time.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA, 213 Oceola Ave, Nashville, Tn 37209.
Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View is in charge of these arrangements. www.austinandbell.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.