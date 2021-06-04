Paul Brown

Paul Brown

Paul Brown, 85, of Englewood, Florida, died May 30, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, June; his two sons, Paul Michael of Orange City, Florida, and Christopher Michael of Clermont, Florida; as well as June’s two children, Andrew G. Nault, and his wife Carena of Lincoln, Rhode Island, Amanda J. Craven, and her husband Timothy. Paul and June share five grand-children.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Lakeside Lutheran Church, in Venice, Florida. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021, in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

You can visit the website at lemonbayfh.com to express your condolences

Load entries