Paul Andrew Costanzo, 56, of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Cape Elizabeth, Maine, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Paul was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on February 3, 1966. An early move to Green Bay, Wis., proved significant for Paul. As an impressionable youth, his father took him to Lambeau Field for his first Green Bay Packers game, which sparked a lifelong love of football, and another "cheese head" was born. At one time, he created his own oasis or "man cave" and had it completely decorated in green and yellow. He even wore a cheese head to his sister's wedding, much to her embarrassment!

