Paul Andrew Costanzo, 56, of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Cape Elizabeth, Maine, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 9, 2022.
Paul was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on February 3, 1966. An early move to Green Bay, Wis., proved significant for Paul. As an impressionable youth, his father took him to Lambeau Field for his first Green Bay Packers game, which sparked a lifelong love of football, and another "cheese head" was born. At one time, he created his own oasis or "man cave" and had it completely decorated in green and yellow. He even wore a cheese head to his sister's wedding, much to her embarrassment!
Paul graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1984 near the top of his class. He made many good friends there that he kept throughout his life. Paul's career journey followed a winding path with many twists and turns. Upon graduating from high school, Paul received a scholarship from Bausch and Lomb and enrolled at Boston University with the intention of studying aerospace engineering. Later, he found himself at the University of Southern Maine to become a corporate attorney. Another turn in his path finally landed him at Edison College in Florida where he graduated as the valedictorian of his class and became a Registered Nurse.
Paul loved many things, including reading (Isaac Asimov, Carl Hiaasen, and Stephen King are just a few authors who come to mind), astronomy, anything science fiction (a favorite was the original Star Trek), animals of all kinds, conservative politics and debate, and stand-up comedy. He especially loved his friends and family and loved to make everyone laugh with his quick and caustic sense of humor.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, David, and Marilyn Costanzo. Paul is survived by his sister, Julie Costanzo, and his two best friends, Bill Goettel and Lance Bell.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that instead, you consider donating to the Attack Addiction Foundation in Bear, DE.
