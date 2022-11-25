Paul Douglas Heavener Sr., 72, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Shorepoint Health in Port Charlotte.
He was born November 23, 1949 in Johnson City, New York to Lewis H. and Beverly J. (Benjamin) Heavener. The family moved to Florida when he was 10 years old. He graduated from Charlotte High School in 1967 and received his Associate's Degree from Edison Junior College in 1970. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1970 to 1973, after which he returned to make his home in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte. He was employed by Bill Smith's Garage as a wrecker driver and manager for many years and was a co-owner of S&H Towing. He was Body Shop Manager for Marlow-Werner, and then was an Auto-Painter for Bill Buck Chevrolet for 17 years. On March 21st, 1998, he married his loving wife, Sharon (Ricker) Heavener at the Church of the Nazarene in Port Charlotte.
He was a member of the Punta Gorda Masonic Lodge 115, where he served as Treasurer and was Past Master. He was a 32nd degree Master Mason. For many years, he was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Peace River Chapter in Arcadia, and also the Fort Myers Scottish Rite.
He was an avid fisherman, particularly for the Snook variety. He also enjoyed berry picking and family camping trips during annual summer vacations to Maine and New Hampshire.
He is survived by wife, Sharon, sons Douglas (Denise) Heavener of Port Charlotte and Samuel Heavener of Port Charlotte, step-daughters Andrea (Scott) McCain of Derry, New Hampshire, Sonia (Felipe) Velazquez of Jacksonville, Florida, and Victoria (Brendon) McCarthy of Reddick, Florida; brothers Bob Heavener of West Palm Beach, Florida, Michael (Janet) Heavener of Cape Coral, Florida, Donald (Sarah) Heavener of Tallahassee, Florida, and sister Sandra (Ray) Gosses of Port Charlotte. He is survived by 11 grandchildren: proud Grandpa to Zackary and Andrew Heavener, and proud Pop-Pop to Logan, Camden, and Declan McCain, Chloe and Lucas Velazquez, Tristan and Ryder Morris, and Brent and Brielle McCarthy. He is also survived by uncles Harold (Pepper) Benjamin, James (Suzi) Benjamin, mother-in-law Florris Bly and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by sister, Diana L. Correll and niece, Tiffiney L. Horner.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Viewing and Memorial Service beginning at 10:30 am on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, FL with Pastor Larry Jones officiating. Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens at a later date.
