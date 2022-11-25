Paul Douglas Heavener Sr., 72, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Shorepoint Health in Port Charlotte.

He was born November 23, 1949 in Johnson City, New York to Lewis H. and Beverly J. (Benjamin) Heavener. The family moved to Florida when he was 10 years old. He graduated from Charlotte High School in 1967 and received his Associate's Degree from Edison Junior College in 1970. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1970 to 1973, after which he returned to make his home in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte. He was employed by Bill Smith's Garage as a wrecker driver and manager for many years and was a co-owner of S&H Towing. He was Body Shop Manager for Marlow-Werner, and then was an Auto-Painter for Bill Buck Chevrolet for 17 years. On March 21st, 1998, he married his loving wife, Sharon (Ricker) Heavener at the Church of the Nazarene in Port Charlotte.


