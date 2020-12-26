Foley

Paul Francis Foley

Paul Francis Foley, passed away Dec. 08, 2020. Born July 11, 1951, in Troy, New York, to Walter and Mary Grace Foley.

Served in the Marines during the Vietnam era.

Returned to New York after his service and became at the time the youngest railroad engineer in history of the United States.

Moved to Florida in 1994, and married his now surviving wife Cynthia Desmarais Foley.

Paul leaves behind son, Jesse; with grandsons, Joshua, Zachary and Alex. Son, Casey Lee and wife Casey Lynn with grandchildren Sia, Gia, Peyton, Jordan, and Carter. Stepdaughter, Heather Blood with granddaughter, Madison. Stepson, Seth and Nicole Cormier with granddaughters Tiffany Whitaker, Abigail, and Taylor. Brother, Dale and Sister Linda. Step-brothers and sisters Debbie, Lynn, Michael, Patrick, Kathryn, and Helen with many nieces and nephews.

Paul was well-loved by his family and be greatly missed forever.


