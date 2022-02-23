Paul Bohach, 87, passed away at 3:23 a.m., Saturday, February 12, 2022, in his home in Port Charlotte, Fla.

He was born August 4, 1934, to Helen and John Bohach in Farrell, Pa. He was one of ten children.

He was a graduate of Farrell High School and from Westmister College New Wilmington, Pa., with a Bachelor's and a Master's degree. He taught advanced math at Farrell High School for over 34 years.

He leaves his wife of over fifty years Beverly; his sister, Veronica Banjak (Ron); plus numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church in Port Charlotte, FL.

Family and friends are invited to leave condolences at kayspongerpc.com

