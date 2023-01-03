Paul Richard Pawlicki, 74, of Port Charlotte, Florida went home to his Lord and Savior Saturday December 24, 2022 while visiting the beautiful mountains of Georgia. He was born March 24, 1948 in Depew, New York to Leo and Julia Pawlicki.

Paul left Depew to join the US Navy in 1966. He spent most of his time during the Vietnam War upon the USS Diamond Head ae-19 working in the Far East. While in the Navy he even became a Golden Gloves Boxer! After his time in the military was complete, Paul relocated to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where he met and married his beloved wife, Yvonne Pawlicki (née Dempster). He is the father of Elizabeth Sturges (Ernie), Anastacia Pawlicki (Nathan), Lisa Bickham (Lamar) and Eric Barrickman, both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was the proud Pop Pop of three granddaughters: Oliviah Pawlicki, Mackenzie Sturges and Kameron Sturges. He was the proud Pop Pop of three grandsons as well: Cullen, Sebastian and London Bickham and Isaiah Ragland all of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Paul also had 1 great granddaughter named Azalea Bickham.


Load entries