Paul Richard Pawlicki, 74, of Port Charlotte, Florida went home to his Lord and Savior Saturday December 24, 2022 while visiting the beautiful mountains of Georgia. He was born March 24, 1948 in Depew, New York to Leo and Julia Pawlicki.
Paul left Depew to join the US Navy in 1966. He spent most of his time during the Vietnam War upon the USS Diamond Head ae-19 working in the Far East. While in the Navy he even became a Golden Gloves Boxer! After his time in the military was complete, Paul relocated to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where he met and married his beloved wife, Yvonne Pawlicki (née Dempster). He is the father of Elizabeth Sturges (Ernie), Anastacia Pawlicki (Nathan), Lisa Bickham (Lamar) and Eric Barrickman, both of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was the proud Pop Pop of three granddaughters: Oliviah Pawlicki, Mackenzie Sturges and Kameron Sturges. He was the proud Pop Pop of three grandsons as well: Cullen, Sebastian and London Bickham and Isaiah Ragland all of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Paul also had 1 great granddaughter named Azalea Bickham.
Paul spent many years working for Ford as a salesman where he thoroughly enjoyed helping people through the sometimes-daunting process of purchasing a vehicle. However, his main calling in life was to serve God and help others. Paul fulfilled a life long dream of going to college, albeit in his 70's! He earned a Master's Degree in Pastoral Studies in June of 2021. Paul spent many years working as Chaplin for several different motorcycle groups in the area. He would minister to people during some of their most challenging and devastating times of their lives. He helped many men and women gain a better understanding of God and Christianity. One of the accomplishments Paul is most proud of is his creation of Hardroad Ministries. Hard Road ministries is a nondenominational group of individuals wishing to glorify the Lord, Jesus Christ through sound, biblical teachings and more. As with most bikers, making charitable contributions in the community was very important to Paul. Over at least three decades, he helped organize and participated in many food drives, toy runs for Christmas, back to school supply runs, The Run for the Son and so much more. Paul will be missed by many for his huge heart, sense of humor, strong faith and unconditional love.
A funeral service will be held at Charlotte Memorial Gardens in Punta Gorda on Wednesday, January 4th at 2:00 p.m.
