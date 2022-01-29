Paul Roger McLean, 85, a resident of Port Charlotte, Fla., died on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Specialty Services Hospital, in Fort Myers, Fla. He was born to James Andrew McLean and Naomi Lighty McLean, on February 8, 1936, and whose parents predeceased him in death.
Paul graduated from North Senior High school in Bingham, N.Y., 17th in a class of 266 students. From there he attended Clarkson College in New York, majoring in engineering. He was baptized in the Christian faith at Johnson's Memorial Methodist Church in Johnson City, N.Y., in 1959. He was a pilot in the United States Air force and received his honorary discharge June, 1963.
Paul was a successful engineer, building roads and bridges in New York and Florida. He received many commendations for exemplary work and dedication throughout his career. He retired in Port Charlotte to a life of things he enjoyed. He also was a newspaper carrier for the Port Charlotte Sun for many years while retired.
Playing baseball was a great pastime enjoyed by Paul. He spent many hours playing softball with area Senior League Teams where he won many awards. Building hand crafted, vintage, replica sailboats, model racing cars and vintage replicas of airplanes and gliders was another favorite hobby. He entered these in competitions and won many trophies over the years.
He is survived by a son, Christopher McLean Jones, DDS, of Florida, a brother, Marvin (Spike) McLean of Bonaire, Ga., good neighborhood friends Johnny and Joan Minter and other friends in his neighborhood of Port Charlotte.
His remains will be scattered in the bay behind his home, where he loved to fish and enjoy the sunsets on the water.
