Pedro Juan Rosa Nieves of Dorado, Puerto Rico
March 28, 1963 – June 1, 2021
Pedro was a loving and caring husband, son, father, brother, and friend. After a short illness, Pedro was taken to his Heavenly home on June 1, 2021. Pedro is survived by his wife of 14 years, Christina Rosa, her daughter Lydia Nicolas, and his brother, Jose Luis Rosa. He is also survived by his five daughters: Sonia (Cassandra), Rocky (Quran), Rosie, Mimi (Aniyah), Nicole Velez (Joel), and Jessica Colon. His 11 grandchildren, Quran Jr, Qaylisa, Qristian, Talon, Jovan Jr, Messiah, Kyran Amir, Neveah, Romeo, Winter, and Jimmy were his world. Also, many aunts and uncles that he talked about all the time. Pedro was preceded in death by his parents, Pedro Rosa Rivera, Raquel Nieves Centeno, and his father-in-law, “Mr. Bob” Spychalski.
Pedro worked as a truck driver for the past 28 years. He drove for Rosen Materials for three of those years and finished out his driving career with Cemex. When he was not working, you could find him riding his Harley Davidson with his wife and dog, Harley, his “Little Man”. Pedro was an avid fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Rays. He loved fishing and golfing. Pedro also loved to spend his Sundays visiting his brother and grandkids. Pedro had such an infectious smile that could brighten anyone’s day. He was such a giver!
Pedro would help anyone in need, family, friends, co-workers, and even strangers. If you could not find him hanging out on a Saturday night at his favorite bar, Gatorz, he would be at home watching the Hallmark Channel with Christina and Harley. Pedro Rosa Nieves will be greatly missed!
Pedro loved his dog, Maggie May. Maggie May was a rescue dog that he and Christina had for the 14 years they were together. Sadly, they lost Maggie in March. Pedro and Christina were thinking of rescuing another dog from The Charlotte Animal Welfare League. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to The Charlotte Animal Welfare League at 3519 Drance St. Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
