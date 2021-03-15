Penelope Anne (Rothen) Deutsch
Penelope Anne (Rothen) Deutsch, went to be with her Lord March 13, 2021. After a short illness she passed away peacefully, with her Husband of 27 years, James Deutsch, at her side. She will be greatly missed. Penelope (Penny) was born in Bedford, England, April 14, 1941, to Stanley and Sarah Rothen, and eventually became a naturalized citizen.
Penny joined the US Civil Service and quickly advanced to major management positions. Always a dedicated worker, Penney earned her Bachelors and Masters degrees by attending classes evenings and weekends, while still raising a family and working full time. After retirement in 2002, Penny and Jim moved to Florida and was very involved in many volunteer services to help her community. She was an active board member with the Homeless Coalition, St. Vincent DePaul Pharmacy, Florida State Advocacy Council and was a child advocate through the Florida Guardian Ad Litem program in Panama City. She also received an Outstanding volunteer service award from United Way in 2015 for her dedicated efforts assisting the AMIkids Crossroads of Charlotte County. Also, with her husband and Pilot, Jim, she was an active member of EAA Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 565, supporting the Young Eagles program.
Penny was preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Sarah Rothen, son David Hardison and daughter Laurie Hardison and three brothers.
She is survived by her dedicated and loving husband, Jim Deutsch, daughters Sharon Hardison (Richard), Debbie Hardison and son Don Hardison (Diane); grandsons Lincoln Hardison (Charity) and Donovan Hardison; granddaughters Ally Jones (Montana) and Victoria Merchant (Keerthi); great granddaughters Alexsis Renee Hardison (Toby) and Karsyn Templet; great-grandsons Lincoln Jr. (Savannah Hardison), Billy Hardison (Bayleigh Michelle Wilson), Carter Templet and Jax Merchant; and three great-great-grandsons Brecken, Liam, and Lincoln III and a great-great-granddaughter Brooklynn – all Hardison’s.
There will be a gathering of friends Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 10 a.m., Johnson-Taylor funeral home, 1515 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, Florida. This will be followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Charlotte Homeless Coalition 1476 Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte, Florida 33948.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.