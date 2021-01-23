Perry Seay
Perry Seay, 96, passed away peacefully at home in the arms of his daughter. He had always said that he did not want to die in a hospital, nor did he want to die alone. That happened on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, when God called him home to join his wife, Audrey Seay, who left this world 10 years ago. He was always an active man who, just that morning, had planned to go out with his chainsaw to trim back a tree in his yard.
Perry’s southern accent was hardly noticed by his family, but those who met him always asked where he was from. That was an easy answer. He and his family before him all the way to the early 1700s came from Virginia. He was born in Richmond, Virginia, to Perry Seay and Elizabeth (Gooch) Seay in 1924. His sisters, Elizabeth, Martha, and Susie doted on him as the only brother. Elizabeth Grey and Martha White passed many years ago, both in Virginia. Susie Henzie in California, the youngest, still has wonderful memories of her favorite brother that she is always willing to share with the rest of the family. She will tell of the trips with Uncle Skinny to Louisa County, where they feasted on the most wonderful ham, biscuits and fresh tomatoes, Perry’s favorite. He was playful and fun, and always ready to pitch in to help anyone in need.
Perry had been in the Navy ROTC, but when World War II broke out, it was the Army where he joined and became a member of the Army Air Corps. He flew large aircraft around the U.S., gaining proficiency with small and large aircraft including the B-24. Though never called to duty overseas, he was ready to go at a moment’s notice. After an honorable discharge, he received a four-year full scholarship to the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania where he stuck it out to earn his finance degree. He admitted that, despite the time and energy spent, he was much better at other things than numbers. After graduating, Perry had been unsuccessfully attempting to sell real estate. For anyone who knew him, you knew that he was just too honest to sell much of anything. He felt compelled to tell you all about the problems and issues instead of the greater assets of something. So when his father and his sister Susie learned of openings at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, they suggested that Perry Jr. go apply.
It was around that time that Perry was in a local soda shop and noticed a cute little girl, a friend of a friend, and asked for an introduction. She was a nursing student at Stuart Circle Hospital in Richmond. And he thought she was the cutest thing he had ever seen. Soon they became engaged and wed in September 1951 in Richmond. That was his “little Audrey” as he called her all his life. He had just accepted the job at the FBI and had been transferred out to Seattle. He drove home for the wedding and they departed for a new life across the country. But they didn’t stay in Seattle for long. “Uncle Sam” transferred Perry to Detroit, Michigan, where, as a special agent, he investigated major crimes throughout a lengthy and accomplished career until he retired in 1977.
Perry and Audrey made their home in Southgate, Michigan, and later Trenton, Michigan, where their family grew with two fine sons, Perry Christopher “Chris” (Kim) and Jefferson (Mary), and two beautiful daughters (Pamella Seay and Ann Marie Ricardi). While Audrey became involved in politics and raising the family, Perry’s interests involved fishing, NASCAR and football. He was a lifelong fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, and their recent win in the NCAA National Championship would have put a smile on his face, and he was probably helping from a perch in heaven. Whenever possible, he and his buddies would travel to Manitoulin Island in Canada where they shared a rustic fishing lodge. His most memorable fishing moments happened there, reeling in huge pike and freshwater perch with some of his best friends, Homer St. John, Jim McCance, Frank Knoth, Doc Pancioli, Doc’s son Marty, and others.
After retiring from the FBI and weary of winter weather, Perry made it known that he wanted to move to Florida. It took a while to convince little Audrey, but she finally relented and they moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, a little over 30 years ago. Audrey kept up her interests in politics, becoming involved with her local homeowners’ association and the Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Board. Perry kept up with fishing, NASCAR and football, even going many times to the local high school football games as well as the Punta Gorda Speedway for stock car racing. He had mixed feelings about his daughter, Ann Marie, who became a race car owner and driver. He would root for her every time, all the while concerned for her safety. Though he tried, he couldn’t keep politics out of the family. And, when daughter Pamella ran for the Airport Authority, he and Audrey helped put up signs and spread the word to get her elected. In the meantime, in Michigan, his oldest son Chris married his sweetheart Kim and they gave Perry and Audrey two wonderful grandchildren, Kyle and Rachel, and his great-grandson, Landon. And in Virginia, his next oldest, Jeff, married the love of his life, Mary; and Jeff’s daughter Amanda, who married Kenny Propst, Jr., gave him three great-grandsons, Cameron, Cooper and Grayson.
On many occasions, Perry along with his wife and his children, as well as family friends Virginia Lebold, Linda Stan, and Terri Gould Guidry (Cajun) travelled on cruises. He loved the trips visiting the Caribbean islands and wandering around the big ships. His children took their parents on a cruise to celebrate their 50th anniversary. As the song goes, “the weather started getting rough” but the family had a great time in spite of it all. Perry also enjoyed going to Las Vegas. He wasn’t much of a gambler and if he lost more than $20 in a night on the slot machines, he swore he’d never go again – until the next time. He especially liked going to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway where many wild races were seen. The family celebrated his 80th birthday in Las Vegas at the Luxor Hotel and gave him a birthday present of front row seats at the Folies Bergere. Though slightly embarrassed at first, he seemed to enjoy the show.
Perry was very proud of his family and missed them greatly over the past year, since, because of the COVID-19 outbreak, he was unable to travel to see them.
Perry will be greatly missed by his family: children, Chris (Kim), Jeff (Mary), Ann Marie Ricardi and Pamella Seay; grandchildren, Kyle (Krissy), Rachel (Kurt), and Amanda (Kenny, Jr.); great-grandchildren, Cameron, Cooper, Grayson, and Landon; his sister, Susie Henzie; and his many friends.
A funeral mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at San Antonio Catholic Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33980. Memorials can be sent to San Antonio Church.
Individuals with a fever, cough, shortness of breath, body aches, or who have traveled outside the country or to high-risk areas, please be respectful of the family and do not attend. Masks are required and social distancing is expected and appreciated.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.