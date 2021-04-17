Perry (Tommy) C. Kirkland
Perry (Tommy) C. Kirkland entered his heavenly home on Monday, April 12, 2021.
Born on March 7, 1940, in Lakeland, Florida, a true Florida Cracker raised on a farm with five brothers and five sisters. He retired from the state of Florida after 25 years in law enforcement with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Corrections.
He is a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of SWFL (LCMS).
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 50 years, Karen L. Kirkland; sons, Michael Kirkland (Marie), Randy Kirkland (Sheryl) and Daryl Kirkland; and step-sons, Richard Christman (Cindy) and Kurtis Weichmann; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and living siblings, Vernon Kirkland (Dee), Joyce Faulkner (William), Agnes Brown (Wayne) and Donald Kirkland.
Celebration of Life and internment will be at 10 a.m. April 24, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church of SWFL, 1379 McCall Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33981, 941-828-1920. Memorial donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Building Fund.
Lemon Bay Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Englewood is in charge of arrangements.
