Peter H. Hansen Sr., 76, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed on Saturday, November 20, 2021. He was born on November 24, 1944, in Newark, New Jersey. Surviving his mother, Emma Hansen, 102. Pete graduated from Middletown North High School in 1963. Shortly after, married his soulmate, Judith Bopp, in 1964. Then becoming a father of four: a son, Peter Hansen Jr. (50) of Arizona; two daughters, Denise Hansen-Corbisiero (55) and Heather Neubacher (46) of Florida; preceded in death his eldest daughter, Debra Grady. Pete joined the New Jersey State Police in 1969. He retired as a Sergeant First Class #2379 in 1995 when he moved to Florida. Pete has nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren that kept him busy. He leaves behind many friends and loved ones.
Pete was known to be a charming, loving man. Always there for anyone in need. He enjoyed bike-riding, exercising, camping, and being with his friends and family. Playing softball was a very important part of his life. From little league to senior softball. Pete was especially proud of his cars and trucks. They always had to be shiny new. He had a great sense of humor, one man who will be missed by many.
Visitation for Pete will take place on Friday, November 26, 2021, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., with a service to begin at 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home; 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
